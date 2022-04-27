Three arrested on drug charges after traffic stops near Moorhead
By Paul Jurgens
3 days ago
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Three men are facing a number of charges after two traffic stops and a drug bust on I-94 near Moorhead. Investigators say they had information that the three had been bringing drugs from...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
(Moorhead, MN) -- More than a dozen people have been arrested in Minnesota in connection with a narcotics investigation. According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies conducted several traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, more than...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement utilized the North Dakota Highway Patrol aircraft Tuesday to track a Bismarck man who fled from police. Bismarck police say during a traffic stop, 32-year-old Brandon Schweitzer fled from officers at high speed down N 19th Street. Officers did not pursue on the ground.
(Moorhead, MN) -- A joint investigation involving several agencies in Clay County has resulted in a large seizure of illegal drugs. The Moorhead Police Deparment announced Wednesday afternoon that they, along with help from the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Cass County Drug Task Force and the DEA's Fargo office obtained specific information showing the suspects were frequently traveling to the Minneapolis area to pick up a shipment of drugs to distribute into the community.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
MANKATO, Minn. – Five people have been arrested, one suspect is still on the loose, and hundreds of potentially dangerous pills have been seized after a morning drug raid in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it had been investigating a group of...
MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night.
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started.
Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation.
The fire remains under investigation.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
4/18/22, 6:55 p.m. According to police, the woman has been identified as Barbara Campbell. Authorities believe she laid down voluntarily in the snow sometime during the night of Wednesday, April 13 or in the morning of Thursday, April 14. Campbell was dealing with mental health challenges. 4/14/22, 1:29 p.m. A 73-year-old woman was found dead […]
The killing of a 29-year-old man in Minneapolis last weekend was done by his older brother, according to charges filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court. Anthony D. Light, 42, is charged with second-degree intentional murder for the shooting death of his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis just before noon on Saturday, April 23.
A Thursday afternoon crash in Mower County left one driver dead and another injured. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a 2004 Ford Ranger was being driven northbound on Highway 56 in Waltham at around 2 p.m, when it was in a collision with a 2012 Chevy Silverado being driven southbound.
HINCKLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine County said two men were airlifted to hospitals Sunday afternoon after they shot each other.
Around 1:30 p.m., a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots at a residence on Cedar Creek Road near Hinckley to the sheriff’s office. Then, a resident called and reported they were shot.
Responding deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. A witness said they shot each other.
Both men have undergone surgery and are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.
What led to the shootings is under investigation.
BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota.
“And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania.
For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in.
“Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
ST. PAUL, MINN. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say officers pulled over a man “driving recklessly” Sunday night, only to find that he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The traffic stop happened at about 8:10 p.m. after officers saw the driver exit Interstate 94 onto Lexington Avenue.
(credit: CBS)
The injured driver was taken to Regions Hospital, were he’s being treated for a non-life threatening injury.
No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.
A male was fatally shot by members of a police drug task force in central Minnesota Thursday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Thursday that a white male died following an incident just before 6 p.m. near Bowlus in Morrison County, about 30 miles northwest of St. Cloud.
Minot, ND (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department is investigating what it is calling a homicide that occurred in Minot early Friday morning. At 12:41 a.m., police responded to a northwest Minot address for a report of an unresponsive male laying in front of a residence with blood coming from his body. After arriving, officers […]
