Busch Stadium saw some fireworks not related to the final score of Wednesday's game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals when the benches and bullpens cleared after New York's Yoan Lopez threw an up-and-in pitch toward St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado in the bottom of the eighth inning after J.D. Davis of the Mets was plunked in the foot in the top half of that same frame.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO