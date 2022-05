Open your hearts, minds, and imagination and join in the magical Wee Folk Festival on Sunday, presented by Fairy Doors of MainStrasse. Portal from the fairy world means fairies and other magical beings are coming to play at the 6th Street Promenade from 3-6 p.m., and, if you know anything about fairies, you know you should dress accordingly. (Something with gossamer wings, a wreath of fresh flowers, pixie dust, and a wand should work nicely).

