Bethesda, MD

New Marriott International Headquarters and Hotel in Bethesda Named Maryland Economic Development ‘Project of the Year’

By Patrick Herron
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Marriott International Headquarters and Hotel in Downtown Bethesda was named “2022 Project of the Year” at the Maryland Economic Development Association (MEDA) Awards, a state-wide recognition of significant projects and programs that bring economic prosperity to Maryland. The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC), with collaboration from the Maryland...

