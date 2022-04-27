ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No amount of money will bring me out of retirement – Tyson Fury

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Tyson Fury has reiterated that he is retiring from boxing, stressing that “no amount of money” will tempt him to change the decision.

The 33-year-old undefeated WBC heavyweight champion once again declared himself happy with his lot and ready to hang up his gloves, three days on from beating fellow Briton Dillian Whyte via a sixth-round stoppage in front of a 94,000 crowd at Wembley.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV, Fury said: “This is the truth, the gospel truth, nothing but the truth – I’m done.

“Every good dog has its day. Like a great Roman leader said, there will always be somebody else to fight.

“When is enough enough? I’m happy, I’m healthy, I’ve still got my brains, I can still talk. I’ve got a beautiful wife, I’ve got six kids. I’ve got umpteen belts, I’ve got plenty of money. I’ve got success, fame, glory. What more am I doing it for?

“Boxing’s a very dangerous sport, you can be taken out with one punch as we’ve seen on Saturday night, and it only takes one unlucky blow and you may not get up off that canvas.

“I’m quitting while I’m ahead. I’m undefeated, only the second man in history to retire undefeated heavyweight champion.

Fury (right) beat Whyte via a sixth-round stoppage to extend his undefeated record to 33 fights (Nick Potts/PA). (PA Wire)

“I’m very, very happy and very content in my heart with what I’ve done, what I’ve achieved.

“It’s not about money for me. A lot of people in this world, everything is about money, and more money and more money. I’ve got enough money. I’ve got enough of everything I need.

“I’m a very simple man. I drive an 07 VW Passat. I’m a very normal person, I don’t need tons of money to impress everybody.”

Fury, whose professional record shows 32 wins and one draw, with 23 victories by KO, added: “It’s not worth it (continuing).

I've got enough money. I've got enough of everything I need.

“I’ve got a family to raise. I have four young kids to raise and two older ones.

“I’ve been away for the last 10 years on the road, all over the world, travelling for boxing. When do I get time to be a father or a husband, a brother, a son. I need this personal time.

“The fans will always want more, they are always baying for more blood. But at the end of the day I don’t have anything more to give. I’ve given everything I’ve got. I’ve been a professional (for) 14 years, I’ve been boxing over 20 years.

“My time is to go out on a high. I always said that I wanted to walk away on top of the sport, and do it on my terms, and I didn’t want to be the person who said ‘well, I should have maybe retired two years ago’ or whatever.

Fury with his wife Paris on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA). (PA Wire)

“I just wanted to walk out on top, go out with a bang. Nearly 100,000 at Wembley, with a knockout performance – they will not forget the Gypsy King in a hurry, and no amount of material assets or money will make me come back out of retirement because I’m very happy.”

Fury has indicated he has no interest in facing either WBA, IBF and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua, whose rematch is pencilled in for this summer.

He also said following Saturday’s bout he is not ruling out exhibition fights or a return to return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

And when asked by Morgan on Wednesday what his big aim in life now was, Fury replied: “My big aim in life now Piers is to get a job next to you, interviewing people and talking my mind!”

