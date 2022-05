On Thursday to of the best to ever play football from Terre Haute returned home. Former Terre Haute South great Tony McGee and former Terre Haute North standout Anthony Thompson were back in the Wabash Valley. The two were in two for the Boys & Girls Kickoff 4 Kids fundraiser event at the new Terre Haute Convention Center. McGee and Thompson did a question and answer with those in attendance. Both, who played in the NFL shared special memories of their youth playing football in Terre Haute.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO