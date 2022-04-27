Derrick Henry buys minority stake in Nashville SC

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is venturing into another sport – this time as a minority owner of the NashvilleSC soccer team. Henry, along with actress Reese Witherspoon, a Tennessee native, and media and technology investor, was announced Tuesday as minority owner in the Major League Soccer...
Last night’s NFL draft first round was packed with trades all across the board — including one for Tennessee Titans star wide receiver A.J. Brown. The newest member of the Eagles organization was sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the No. 18 and No. 101 overall picks in this year’s draft.
The Tennessee Titans were involved in one of the biggest shockers of the 2022 NFL draft when they traded AJ Brown to the Eagles. While news of contract talks slowing down swirled, there was hope that the two sides could meet in the middle. Clearly, though, that wasn’t the case, as Brown was traded for a first and a third-round pick.
NASHVILLE, TEnn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans capped their second night of the NFL draft by trading up and selecting a quarterback. The Titans insist making Malik Willis of Liberty the third quarterback taken in this draft was simply about picking the best player available, nothing more. But it could create competition at the position, even if Ryan Tannehill has the NFL’s highest salary-cap figure coming off a down season.
The Tennessee Titans made their only addition to the offensive line thus far in the 2022 NFL draft when they selected Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere in the third round (No. 69 overall). How soon Petit-Frere will contribute is up for debate. While the hope is that NPF can...
Nashville, Tennessee, is known as Music City, and it's the country music capital of the United States. Aspiring stars flock to Nashville, hoping to get their break in a city that the local chamber of...
Nashvillle, Tennessee is the country music capital of the world, and with all that culture, you know that the food is bound to be good. The barbecue is one of the hallmarks of the Nashville community, and there are many great places to get some tasty BBQ. But ribs are one of my favorite cuts of meat, and finding the right barbecued ribs can be quite a task.
For the first time since being taken at No. 18 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, new Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks met with the media via press conference at Saint Thomas Sports Park on Friday. Burks was flanked by general manager Jon Robinson and...
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Plans are finally moving forward on a major new Tanger outlet center and entertainment district in the Nashville area. They operate outdoor malls all over the country, but the nearest complexes to us now are in Sevierville and Atlanta. Tanger Factory Outlets have had big...
They are the kind of moments dreamt of by baseball players the world over from a young age.
Bottom of the ninth. Tie game. Full count. Kendall Diggs made that dream come true.
Arkansas’ designated hitter, the nine-hole hitter, went yard, hitting a three-run home run to give the Diamond Hogs a 6-3 walk-off win over Ole Miss. The teams play a rubber game Sunday afternoon after the Rebels took Game 1on Friday.
Ole Miss had only tied the game an inning before. Evan Taylor walked three straight Rebels hitters to start the inning. Brady Tygart induced a double-play immediately after, but Ole Miss tied the game on it.
Braydon Webb also homered for Arkansas for a second straight game and Brady Slavens joined him in going deep. Slavens’ homer came in the first and gave the Hogs an early lead.
TJ McCants and Tim Elko hit solo shots in the second and third to put Ole Miss back ahead before Webb’s two-run dinger set the stage for the finale.
Arkansas starter Hagen Smith was left out of the decision despite throwing six innings and striking out eight. Tygart picked up the victory, pitching the final two frames in which he walked two and struck out two.
LAS VEGAS – Liberty’s dynamic dual-threat quarterback, Malik Willis, is the third quarterback chosen in the 2022 draft. The star signal-caller was chosen in the third round by the Titans, the 86th overall pick. He follows Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder into the league at the signal-caller position.
Now that the 2022 NFL draft is officially over, it’s time for the Tennessee Titans to turn their focus to signing players who went undrafted after the three-day event. The Titans came away with nine players in total in the draft, with three on defense and six on offense. You can check out their entire haul right here.
What a night it was in the 2022 NFL Draft. A draft that some pundits expected to be one of the craziest in recent memory certainly lived up to the hype, as it featured twists, turns and blockbuster trades. The biggest deal of the night occurred in the middle rounds of the draft when the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to send the 18th and 101st picks in the NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Pro Bowl wide receiver AJ Brown. The Titans immediately made up for the absence of Brown by selecting Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks with Philadelphia’s pick.
The Tennessee Titans have their quarterback of the future in Malik Willis, who the team drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft after trading up with the Las Vegas Raiders. The fact that the Titans had a shot at the quarterback with the highest upside in the...
