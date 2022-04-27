ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Derrick Henry buys minority stake in Nashville SC

By TERRY MCCORMICK TitanInsider.com
titaninsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is venturing into another sport – this time as a minority owner of the NashvilleSC soccer team. Henry, along with actress Reese Witherspoon, a Tennessee native, and media and technology investor, was announced Tuesday as minority owner in the Major League Soccer...

www.titaninsider.com

