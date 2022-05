The Atlanta Falcons opened the second day of the NFL Draft on Friday by selecting Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie early in the second round. The Falcons traded up from No. 43 to No. 38 in the second round to select Ebiketie, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end. He was a first-team all-conference selection last season after racking up 62 tackles (18 for losses) and 9 1/2 sacks. He previously played at Temple, where he had 8 1/2 tackles for losses and four sacks.

