The Golden State Warriors entered the 2021-22 season as the fourth biggest favorite to win the title, trailing only the Nets, Lakers, and Bucks. The Warriors exceeded expectations early, launching out of the gate with a 27-7 record through 2021. They headed into the New Year looking poised to climb the mountain for the first time in three years behind the number one rated defense in the league and a trio of All-Stars, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. And they did it all without Klay Thompson.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO