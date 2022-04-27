ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Boardman bowling duo bound for the next level

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of bowling standouts from Boardman are heading to the Division I college ranks.

Grace Oklota and Sam Hoffman officially signed with the Robert Morris Bowling program.

A signing ceremony was held at the school on Wednesday.

Oklota carried a 185 average and is a three-year letter winner for the Spartans. She was named to the First Team All-AAC this season and was the District Runner-Up in the postseason.

Hoffman is a four-year letter winner and Boardman and posted a 180 average. She was a two-time First Team All-AAC selection. Hoffman likewise finished in the top 35 at the State Tournament.

