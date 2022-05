You remember the old quote about how “Ginger Rogers did everything Fred Astaire did… backwards and in high heels”? Miranda Lambert has a variation on that. Talking about her first time prevailing at the Academy of Country Music Awards this year in the entertainer of the year category, and what a long-overdue triumph it has been for Carrie Underwood and then her to score in that eternally male-dominated division, the singer says that the two of them “we know what we put into it. We do all the same stuff (as the male superstars), doing this career for so long. But we also do it in Spanx, which sucks.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO