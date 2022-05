NEW YORK — Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning Saturday night as the Philadelphia Phillies bounced back from being no-hit by beating the New York Mets 4-1.Held hitless by five Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss Friday night, the Phillies broke through when Nick Castellanos led off the second with a single."I felt like a weight was a little lifted when we got a hit," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said with a grin. "They have a very good pitching staff and you've got to grind out at-bats on them and take advantage when they make...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO