Plattsmouth's Hardy finds next home with Midland track program
By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
3 days ago
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth senior Krista Hardy will continue her track & field career at Midland in the future. The standout high jumper recently spoke with KMA Sports about her commitment. "I'm super excited," Hardy said. "I started track in my freshman year, and fell in love with high jump....
PAPILLION, Neb. -- Papillion La Vista South basketball coach, Joel Hueser, got lunch duty Tuesday. "Yeah, that's the point where I start to realize like, something's not right," said Riley Kelly. The freshman had just taken a bite of a cheeseburger and it got stuck in his throat. "I just...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
STANTON -- Tobiah Powell has visited Stanton almost annually since he was a child. Now an adult living in California, he's returned to make a movie in the northeast Nebraska town. Stanton is a feature film drama about a lonely widow who lives on a farm. "[The protagonist] kind of...
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down impending decisions from Nebraska football transfer portal targets, plus hoops and Baylor Scheierman. For Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook, once a match has started, a lot of the work he can do to impact the result has already happened during scouting and practice.
The University of Akron track and field team wrapped up the final day of the Clark Wood Invitational hosted by Louisville on Saturday, registering four victories as part of 16 overall top-five finishes and four top-five program performances.
Freshman Hunter Garretson (Newcomerstown) eclipsed a career-best mark of 18-4.75 (5.61m) to win the men's pole vault. His effort stands as the No. 3 performance in outdoor program history and is the fifth-best mark in the NCAA this season.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Wisner-Pilger sophomore Dylan Kneifl broke a 37-year-old school record in the high jump Thursday to highlight five Wildcat first place finishes at the Prairie Wolf Invitational held in Lincoln. The meet attracted athletes from Nebraska, Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State along with NAIA schools Bellevue, Concordia (Neb.), Doane, Hastings, Mount Marty and host Nebraska Wesleyan.
Wyatt Happle of Beatrice was perfect Thursday, breaking all 100 targets during the junior high competition of the 52nd Cornhusker Trap Shoot in Doniphan, Nebraska. It was no runaway victory for Happle shooting targets at 16 yards at the Nebraska Trapshooting Association home grounds. It was a day of high scores.
Mitchell Pierson of Lincoln Southeast survived an eight-person shoot-off Friday to win the individual title in the 16-yard competition at the 52nd Cornhusker Trap Shoot at Doniphan, Nebraska. Pierson and seven others each broke all 75 targets earlier, then, in the shoot-off, the champion failed to miss. Scotlyn Kincaid of...
Damian Jackson is opting to continue his collegiate career elsewhere. A senior outside linebacker on Nebraska's football team, Jackson has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed Friday. The Las Vegas native served four years as a member of the Navy SEALs before walking on at Nebraska in 2018. Although...
They are the kind of moments dreamt of by baseball players the world over from a young age.
Bottom of the ninth. Tie game. Full count. Kendall Diggs made that dream come true.
Arkansas’ designated hitter, the nine-hole hitter, went yard, hitting a three-run home run to give the Diamond Hogs a 6-3 walk-off win over Ole Miss. The teams play a rubber game Sunday afternoon after the Rebels took Game 1on Friday.
Ole Miss had only tied the game an inning before. Evan Taylor walked three straight Rebels hitters to start the inning. Brady Tygart induced a double-play immediately after, but Ole Miss tied the game on it.
Braydon Webb also homered for Arkansas for a second straight game and Brady Slavens joined him in going deep. Slavens’ homer came in the first and gave the Hogs an early lead.
TJ McCants and Tim Elko hit solo shots in the second and third to put Ole Miss back ahead before Webb’s two-run dinger set the stage for the finale.
Arkansas starter Hagen Smith was left out of the decision despite throwing six innings and striking out eight. Tygart picked up the victory, pitching the final two frames in which he walked two and struck out two.
