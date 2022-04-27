Plattsmouth's Hardy finds next home with Midland track program

They are the kind of moments dreamt of by baseball players the world over from a young age. Bottom of the ninth. Tie game. Full count. Kendall Diggs made that dream come true. Arkansas’ designated hitter, the nine-hole hitter, went yard, hitting a three-run home run to give the Diamond Hogs a 6-3 walk-off win over Ole Miss. The teams play a rubber game Sunday afternoon after the Rebels took Game 1on Friday. Ole Miss had only tied the game an inning before. Evan Taylor walked three straight Rebels hitters to start the inning. Brady Tygart induced a double-play immediately after, but Ole Miss tied the game on it. Braydon Webb also homered for Arkansas for a second straight game and Brady Slavens joined him in going deep. Slavens’ homer came in the first and gave the Hogs an early lead. TJ McCants and Tim Elko hit solo shots in the second and third to put Ole Miss back ahead before Webb’s two-run dinger set the stage for the finale. Arkansas starter Hagen Smith was left out of the decision despite throwing six innings and striking out eight. Tygart picked up the victory, pitching the final two frames in which he walked two and struck out two.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 50 MINUTES AGO