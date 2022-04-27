ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsmouth, NE

Plattsmouth's Hardy finds next home with Midland track program

By Trevor Maeder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth senior Krista Hardy will continue her track & field career at Midland in the future. The standout high jumper recently spoke with KMA Sports about her commitment. "I'm super excited," Hardy said. "I started track in my freshman year, and fell in love with high jump....

