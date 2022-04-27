ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Police investigate fatal accident in Lancaster County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLancaster County, PA — A man was killed early Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. Police say at approximately 7:00 AM first responders were dispatched to the 1800 block of Rockvale Road, West...

WGAL

One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in on Thursday in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Noble Road and Street Road in Colerain Township shortly before 4 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the crash resulting...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County man killed in crash involving scooter

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run accident in West Lampeter Township, early Wednesday morning, according to police. West Lampeter Township Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Rockvale Road at 7 a.m. for an unconscious man on the road. Officers...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital, pronounced dead after Centre County crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WTAJ

Police: Claysburg Man found passed out at Burger King with meth

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Claysburg man is behind bars after he was found passed out at a Burger King with meth, police said. Roaring Spring Police Department found Garrett Weyandt, 38, passed out in his tan Chevy Suburban at the Spring Plaza Burger King in Roaring Spring borough around 11 p.m on Tuesday, according […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania man found guilty of murder in 1969 California cold case, likely to spend rest of life in prison

A Pennsylvania man was found guilty late last week and sentenced in the 1969 cold case killing of a San Diego woman. John Sipos, 76, was sentenced to serve seven years to life in prison, according to reports, after he was found guilty of murdering Mary Scott, 23, in 1969. Scott was a dancer at the Star & Garter Club back in 1969, which was reportedly just a couple blocks from where she lived. When she did not show up for work, a co-worker who went to her apartment found the furniture in disarray, and the locks on the door broken. Prosecutors now say that it was Sipo, who was a sailor in the Navy in San Diego at the time, who kicked in her door, broke her jaw and raped her before strangling her to death.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dog makes daring escape as fire destroys Berks home

FLEETWOOD, Pa. – A beloved family dog made a daring escape from a burning home in Fleetwood on Wednesday, and while Charlie is expected to be OK, the home is a total loss. "I was speechless seeing that dog up there, and he let a big gasp of smoke out of his mouth, out of his lungs, before he jumped," said Justin Steinmetz, who flagged someone down to call for help, summoning fire crews to the scene.
FLEETWOOD, PA

