Police investigate fatal accident in Lancaster County

A Pennsylvania man was found guilty late last week and sentenced in the 1969 cold case killing of a San Diego woman. John Sipos, 76, was sentenced to serve seven years to life in prison, according to reports, after he was found guilty of murdering Mary Scott, 23, in 1969. Scott was a dancer at the Star & Garter Club back in 1969, which was reportedly just a couple blocks from where she lived. When she did not show up for work, a co-worker who went to her apartment found the furniture in disarray, and the locks on the door broken. Prosecutors now say that it was Sipo, who was a sailor in the Navy in San Diego at the time, who kicked in her door, broke her jaw and raped her before strangling her to death.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO