Kansas Wesleyan and Bethany College, a pair of Christian schools in Kansas, both filed police reports after a water cooler at a baseball game between the two was found to be contaminated. This comes after KWU Barstool tweeted a picture of what was claimed to be the contaminated water on Monday -- a post that also accused Bethany of adding paint thinner to the coolers "to get our baseball players sick."

