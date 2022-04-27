ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Burrell Group to develop 86 acres at BKV

By Lisa MacNeil
hernandosun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the regular meeting on April 12, 2022, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) unanimously approved a lease agreement with the Burrell Group to expand operations at the Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional (BKV) airport. Economic Development Director Valerie Pianta, introduced members of the Burrell Group, which conducts...

www.hernandosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

This Florida City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

Once again, Sarasota, Florida, topped the list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 data. Florida cities took eight out of the top 10 spots on the most recent annual survey, which evaluates 150 metropolitan areas and ranks them according to criteria that includes health care, housing affordability, air quality, crime rates, taxes, and overall desirability.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Hernando County, FL
Government
City
Brooksville, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Brooksville, FL
Government
Brooksville, FL
Business
County
Hernando County, FL
Hernando County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Repeal of Disney’s Reedy Creek ‘will not cause tax increases’ for Floridians, DeSantis press secretary says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rent prices are surging in Orlando as hundreds enter homelessness on an annual basis, but while Orange and Osceola county taxpayers look to see if Gov. Ron DeSantis’ planned 2023 dissolving of the Reedy Creek Improvement District will make it even more expensive to live in Central Florida, the governor’s press secretary Christina Pushaw on Thursday said such concerns were “a fit about some baseless hypothetical.”
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Rogers
Person
Elvis Presley
The Independent

Disney’s governing district says Florida cannot get rid of it until bond debts are paid

After Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to dissolve the 55-year-old governing structure for the Walt Disney Company’s sprawling theme parks and resorts, officials warned that doing so would turn Disney into a huge tax liability for neighbouring counties.But the district, which Disney effectively controls, has reassured investors that the move from state Republicans and Governor Ron DeSantis can’t happen until Disney’s bond debt is paid off.The statement – quietly posted on the website for the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board – is the only public statement about the district’s dissolution thus far from Disney or Disney-related entities after the governor and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Airports#Infrastructure#Air Cargo#Bocc#The Burrell Group#Burrell Aviation#Llc#Pianta#Bkv
Axios Tampa Bay

Disney tells investors that Florida is out of line

Walt Disney World isn't too worried that it’s a target of Republican scorn for criticizing Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law, dubbed by critics “Don’t Say Gay” and aimed at stifling talk about gender and sexuality in public elementary schools.Driving the news: After Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill to dissolve Disney's private government, the company posted a statement reminding investors of an obscure provision in Florida's 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement District law that bars the state from doing what it did.The statement refers to the state's "pledge" to "not limit or alter the rights of the District … until all such bonds together with interest … are fully met and discharged."What it means: The district carries some $1 billion in bond debt. Orange and Osceola counties would have to absorb that, which would lead to a huge tax spike for those residents.County officials are blasting the legislature's move.And the officials who run Disney's private government are confused about what it all means.Of note: Universal Studios and SeaWorld enjoy more tax breaks than Disney, per the Tampa Bay Times.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

72-million dollar expansion to take place at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A major expansion project will happen at the southern portion of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, also known as SRQ. That’s next to the main terminal area. The 72-million dollar project will help with handling the tremendous growth the airport continues to experience. SRQ had...
SARASOTA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Retail explosion continues in Lecanto with more store announcements

Earlier this week, Target and Aldi announced they were coming to the intersection of County Roads 491 and 486 in Lecanto. On Friday, the Chronicle learned the following retailers are planning to locate there as well: Ulta Beauty, Five Below, Ross Dress for Less, Petsmart, Old Navy and Skechers. Corta...
LECANTO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Jobs
Villages Daily Sun

More tourists flock to The Villages, Tri-County

The nation’s fastest growing metropolitan area is seeing tourism grow with it. Indicators such as increased guest passes issued by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department and counties collecting record tourist taxes highlight how The Villages and surrounding areas are becoming more popular with out-of-state tourists. The Villages is already an established tourism destination, offering popular events that draw large crowds such as The Villages Balloon Festival at The Villages Polo Club. But the destinations surrounding The Villages also are drawing tourist visits. “Tourism is on the rebound due to a lot of pent-up demand, and ‘revenge travel’ is a trend,” said Kathy Pagan, interim director of the Office of Visit Lake. “Many travelers had to forego vacation trips the last two years, so they are determined they will travel this year to make up for that loss.”
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy