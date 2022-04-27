Central Mesabi Medical Foundation seeks scholarship applications

HIBBING — The Central Mesabi Medical Foundation (CMMF) is currently seeking applications for a variety of scholarship opportunities for the 2022-2023 academic year. Scholarships are intended to serve students who graduated high school from or are permanent residents of the Iron Range. The application deadline is May 1, 2022.

• Health Care Career Scholarship — Established to provide financial assistance to area students majoring in healthcare-related careers. Scholarships are available to students enrolled in programs such as nursing, medical laboratory technician, diagnostic imaging, or other healthcare-related fields. A general major, such as biology, does not apply. First preference is given to individuals who graduated from or are permanent residents of Hibbing, Chisholm Buhl, Kinney, Nashwauk, Keewatin and Mountain Iron.

• Max and Sara Edelstein Professional Health Career Scholarship — Funded through the generous support of the Max and Sara Edelstein family, this scholarship is offered to a student pursuing an advanced professional health care career and planning to return to the central Iron Range area. Applicants must be accepted or enrolled in programs such as physician assistant, nurse practitioner, medical school, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, etc. Preference is given to students from Hibbing, Chisholm, Buhl, Kinney, Cherry, Mt. Iron, Nashwauk and Keewatin.

• Sam Kotonias Diagnostic Imaging/X-Ray Memorial Scholarship — Established in honor of Sam Kotonias, this scholarship is awarded to a student who has been accepted to a program and studying the field of Diagnostic Imaging. Preference is given to students from the Hibbing/Chisholm area.

• Dr. Bill Kotonias Dental Scholarship — The Dr. Bill Kotonias Dental Scholarship has been established with the intent of helping finance the education of students pursuing careers in dental-related fields. The scholarship will be awarded to eligible students who have indicated dentistry or a dental-related field as their career choice; priority will be given to students pursuing a DDS degree. This scholarship is funded through the generous support of Dr. Bill Kotonias, a Twin Cities dentist and graduate of Hibbing High School, Hibbing Community College, and the University of Minnesota.

• Svigel Triplets Nursing Scholarship — The Svigel Triplets Nursing Scholarship was established in 2021 to honor the first triplets born at the Hibbing General Hospital, May 1, 1953. This scholarship is established by and funded through the generous support of Elaine Svigel Dunda and Stefan Dunda to honor Elaine’s parents, Hilda and John Svigel, and her siblings. The scholarship will be awarded to an eligible student enrolled in an accredited Bachelor of Nursing Program. The scholarship will be awarded in the second semester of study, or in the second or subsequent year(s) to a student who demonstrates successful progress in the program. Preference will be given to applicants who are graduates of Chisholm High School or reside in Chisholm.

• Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Healthcare Career Scholarship for Incumbent Workers — The Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Healthcare Career Scholarship for Incumbent Workers is offered to individuals currently employed in a healthcare field who wish to advance their career through education and plan to remain in the central Iron Range area. The employee/student must be accepted and/or enrolled in an accredited health care program such as nursing, physician assistant, nurse practitioner, medical school, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, etc. This scholarship is funded through the generous support of the Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Charitable Foundation.

Scholarship applications may be obtained by contacting Susan Degnan, Executive Director, at 218-312-3034 or susan.degnan@fairview.org.