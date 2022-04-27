ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehaven community groups postpone cleanup

By Daja E. Henry
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

The Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation has postponed its scheduled community cleanup this weekend due to potential thunderstorms.

“We are incredibly grateful for our community partners and volunteers. However, safety is our primary concern for all involved,” GWERC’s executive director Michael O. Harris said in a press release.

Michael O. Harris

The cleanup, in partnership with state Rep. Jesse Chism, D-Memphis, originally was scheduled for Saturday, April 30. It will now begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 at John P. Freeman Optional School. The school’s parent-teacher organization will also participate.

The event is supported by groups such as Memphis City Beautiful, the Respect the Haven CDC and the Memphis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Along with cleaning up the neighborhood, the sorority will also have an onsite voter registration drive. The event will honor Yvonne D. Nelson, a community advocate, for her work in the community.

Community groups in Whitehaven hosted another cleanup earlier this month on April 9, starting at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Millbranch Road.

The Daily Memphian

