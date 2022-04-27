Richard Jean's Dickie's Pizza truck, businesses thank crews working on Dearborn Street

ENGLEWOOD — Richard Jean pulled a hot, handmade, wood-fired jalapeño pizza out of his mobile fire oven and served it to construction works.

Then he made another one with pepperoni and did the same thing.

Jean, who owns Suncoast Central Realty and Property Management, 555 W. Dearborn St., is happy with what he’s seen from the crews that are refurbishing West Dearborn from one end to the other.

He also has a wood-fired pizza oven mounted to the back of a pickup he calls “Dickie’s Pizza.”

That’s why he treated the workers to as many slices of pizza they wanted on a recent Friday.

“They’ve been out here working around the clock to beautify Dearborn Street and we wanted to show our appreciation,” Jean said. “It’s really coming along.”

Construction on the $7.6 million Dearborn Street began last year and will continue into the fall. The six-block project includes new sidewalks, lighting, funded through the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency.

It also includes $1.2 million for major improvements to Pioneer Plaza with a band shell for concerts, community fundraisers, art shows, the popular farmers market and other events.

Fabian Lopez, of Wright Construction Group, is the superintendent of construction on the Dearborn Street project. He enjoyed speaking to Maria Cummings, Suncoast Central Realty property manager, and Jean while munching on pizza with the workers.

Lopez said there are nine different construction crews with five to seven men working on the Dearborn Street improvements.

“At first, a lot of the businesses were against the construction because it was disruptive and ongoing into the seasonal months,” Lopez said. “But then they saw we were trying to help the best we could, and they were all pretty good about the construction.

“Now they leave us alone,” he said, smiling. “We work to accommodate their needs too. If they need extra signage, we work with them. We make sure the detours are in the areas where we are working and open up as much of the existing road as possible.”

Lopez said sometimes that means a lot of juggling because the crews work in different areas at the same time.

However, there’s still parking along many sections of the road, and activities like the farmers market and art shows are ongoing and businesses are still open.

Lopez said A New Wave Salon on Dearborn Street near where crews are currently working, also fed construction employees as a thank-you for their hard work.

“This doesn’t happen very often that businesses share their appreciation with us,” Lopez said. “The businesses along Dearborn Street are really very nice.”

Lopez expects construction will be complete by the holidays.

“We know the summer will bring rains,” he said. “But we should be done before Thanksgiving. That’s our goal.”