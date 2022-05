Douglas County, Ore., rakes in $28 million in revenue and savings thanks to its fiber Internet system, according to new research from Futuriom. The county has had fiber running to many of its locations for over 15 years. In 2000, the first connections were made to medical centers in the city of Roseburg. Residents started receiving fiber Internet by 2003. And by 2005, most of the county's schools, hospitals and other anchor institutions were added to the system.

