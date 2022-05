SUPERIOR, Wis. – The long ore-driven Dragon Boats are back racing in Lake Superior this summer, and Superior citizens celebrated their return Friday at a kickoff event. The Dragon Boat festival is the largest charitable event the city of Superior has to offer. It was called off the past 2-years, last year partially due to the closure of the Canadian border leaving 6 of the 8 boats competing stuck there.

