Auburn Player Removes Name From The Transfer Portal

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Auburn defensive lineman is going to stay with the team for the 2022 season. Marquis Robinson entered his name in the transfer portal earlier in the offseason but has now removed his name from the portal....

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

