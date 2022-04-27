ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Brian Eno Documentary in the Works

By Madison Bloom
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new documentary about Brian Eno is in the works, as Variety notes. The career-spanning Eno is helmed by Helvetica director Gary Hustwit, who was granted access to hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage, unreleased music from Eno’s archive, and...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Brian Eno, Big Thief, Coldplay, and More Contribute to Earth Day Charity Compilation

The foundation EarthPercent, an initiative founded by Brian Eno that provides ways for the music industry to support organizations addressing the climate crisis, is celebrating Earth Day by raising money for charity through new, unreleased, and otherwise previously unheard music donated by over 100 artists. The roster includes Eno, Big Thief, Coldplay, Hot Chip, the Weather Station, Nile Rodgers, and many more. Check out the full list of participating artists and purchase tracks at Bandcamp.
CHARITIES
theplaylist.net

Gary Hustwit Is Making ‘Eno,’ A Documentary About Legendary Producer & Musician Brian Eno

If you played six degrees of separation with all the important art-rock bands of the 1960s, ‘70s, and beyond—David Bowie, Lou Reed, Nico, John Cale, and The Velvet Underground, David Byrne and Talking Heads, Iggy Pop & The Stooges, Roxy Music, Devo and more—all roads lead to Brian Eno, easily one of the most important music producers and experimental musicians of all time that basically singlehandedly started the ambient music movement. Eno also helped U2 and Coldplay achieve their greatest pop heights in the ’90s, 2000s, and 2010s, and he is an absolutely towering figure in music (not for nothing, his first four records recorded between 1974 and 1977 are all art pop masterpieces).
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

CCR ‘Travelin’ Band’ Documentary Boasts Previously Unseen Footage

A new documentary will chronicle the rise of Creedence Clearwater Revival, structured around their triumphant 1970 performance at London's famed Royal Albert Hall. Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall marks the first time full concert footage of the band’s original lineup has ever been released. But the movie is more than a concert film. According to a press release, Travelin’ Band will take viewers on “a journey from the band's humble, yet formative years in El Cerrito, CA, to their meteoric rise in 1969, from headlining Woodstock to selling out the Oakland Coliseum before traveling through Europe and taking the stage at the Royal Albert Hall.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mavis Staples
Person
Dieter Rams
Person
Brian Eno
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Doja Cat’s ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack Single, ‘Vegas,’ Set for May as RCA Readies Movie’s Companion Album

Click here to read the full article. Doja Cat’s single from Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” soundtrack, “Vegas,” has been given a release date — May 6 — after the singer-rapper debuted a live version of the tune at the Coachella festival over the last two weekends. The single precedes a full film companion album that has loosely been scheduled for summer by RCA, it was also announced Monday. That label news is not exactly unexpected, since RCA has been Elvis Presley’s label home since the late 1950s. Although “Vegas” is an original song, live snippets reveal the Doja Cat track does incorporate a...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Film#Ambient Music#Visual Art#Film Star#New Brian Eno Documentary#Helvetica#German
Pitchfork

Bad Bunny to Star as Marvel’s El Muerto in New Sony Pictures Film

Bad Bunny is set to star in a new Sony Pictures film as the Marvel comics antihero El Muerto, Variety reports. El Muerto is scheduled to come to theaters on January 12, 2024. He’s the first Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie. “To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible .. so exciting,” Bad Bunny said at CinemaCon.
WWE
loudersound.com

Chinese prog rockers OU release video for 'alien' new single Farewell

OU, the progressive metal quartet from China, have shared a new video for Farewell, the third single from their debut album "one" – due through InsideOut on May 6. "Farewell has a very alien, cyberpunk kind of vibe to it; vocally I think it's one of the most emotive tracks on the record and really shows Lynn's dynamism as a vocalist," enthuses drummer and founding memberAnthony Vanacore . "Also, I think this song has one of the most breathtaking endings on the album."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
loudersound.com

Watch Keith Emerson's grandson play the first piece of music he ever wrote

You can watch a brand new video below of Ethan Emerson, the grandson of Emerson, Lake & Palmer legend Keith Emerson, playing Quatermass Boogie Woogie, the very first piece of music Keith wrote in 1956, aged just 12-years old. He's also playing it on Keith's old Steinway piano. The video...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Klaus Schulze, Prolific Electronic Music Pioneer, Dead at 74

Click here to read the full article. Klaus Schulze, the pioneering German electronic musician who helped shape the genre with both krautrock giants and Tangerine Dream alongside a prolific solo career, has died at the age of 74. The multi-instrumentalist’s family announced his death Wednesday, adding that Schulze died “unexpectedly” on April 26 following a long battle with an unspecified illness. “His music will live on and so will our memories,” Schulze’s family said in a statement. “There was still so much to write about him as a human and artist, but he probably would have said by now: nuff said! The...
MUSIC
The Guardian

I love an LP, but spare me the Vinyl Snob going on like a broken record

My name is Barbara and I’ve been a vinyl-abuser. In youth, I did unspeakable, shameful things to records. I’d leave them out of their covers. I’d abandon them on the floor and walk on them; sometimes dance on them. I’d balance wine glasses, ashtrays and nail varnish pots on them. If a track started jumping, I’d stick a penny (or three) on the stylus. When records were trashed, I’d buy them again.
ENTERTAINMENT
Loudwire

New Analog Disc Music Medium Combining CD + Vinyl Is Coming Soon

This week, music producer T Bone Burnett (Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Counting Crows, O Brother, Where Are Thou?) announced a new analog disc medium for music he's developed called "Ionic Originals." And he promised the technology transcends the sound quality of CDs and vinyl. Not to mention digital streaming...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ryuichi Sakamoto Shares New Song From For Ukraine (Volume 2) Benefit Compilation: Listen

Ryuichi Sakamoto has shared a new song in collaboration with Illia Bondarenko called “Piece for Illia.” It appears on the new compilation For Ukraine (Volume 2). Curated by composer Hollie Kenniff, it’s out April 29 and benefits International Rescue Committee to support displaced children and families impacted by President Vladimir V. Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Listen to the song and find the tracklist below.
WORLD
Pitchfork

When Disaster Strikes…

The track didn’t bang or knock. It tiptoed. It wiggled. When Busta Rhymes first heard it during the recording sessions of his second solo album, it was unlike anything he had ever rapped on: sinuous, low-key, minimal. A former rapper named Shamello found the sample—a high-calorie AM-radio confection called “Sweet Green Fields” by Seals & Crofts—and his partner, Buddah, sheared off the soft-rock blubber, leaving behind only a single twitching muscle.
HIP HOP
Pitchfork

Listen to Mercury’s “Geeked Up”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On Mercury’s 2020 breakout “Slob on My Kat,” the Atlanta-based rapper, producer, and skateboarder put an ethereal spin on La Chat’s timeless Memphis classic. Nothing she’s released since has sounded quite like it, but her best songs to date share a similarly dreamlike feel. On “Geeked Up,” a track on her new project Tabula Rasa, she sounds like she’s falling into a trance over a lush self-produced beat (with co-production from Surf Gang’s EvilGiane). She raps her words so slowly and lethargically that the song feels about twice as long as its two and a half minutes. “Geeked Up” is a fitting title.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy