This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Jerk Hut is a classic Jamaican restaurant in Houston, Texas, often busy at all hours of the day and night. The menu is full of traditional Jamaican dishes like jerk chicken, curry goat, and curried beef, as well as a few Americanized items like jerk ribs. The restaurant always has a line out the door, and filling up large parties is not as difficult as it would be at other restaurants.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO