Rapid City, SD

WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches. or more possible, mainly across the higher...

www.kulr8.com

KGAB AM 650

Thunderstorms Today In SE Wyoming, Hail Possible In Panhandle

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says thunderstorm activity is likely across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today. There is a threat of hail, mostly in the Panhandle. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''This morning's update from Storm Prediction Center has introduced a Slight...
CHEYENNE, WY
KULR8

WY Billings MT Zone Forecast

————— 661 FPUS55 KBYZ 291751. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for the rest of today, tonight, and Saturday. WYZ198-300800- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 1150 AM MDT Fri Apr 29...
BILLINGS, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bennett, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Haakon, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...From late Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds could blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Moody The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Moody County in east central South Dakota East central Lake County in east central South Dakota * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 405 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wentworth, or 9 miles east of Madison, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Colman around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Egan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Much needed rain forecasted for this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Widespread rain is on the way, and it’s very good news for central and southern KELOLAND. Isolated light showers showed up on KELOLAND Live Doppler radar Thursday morning, but it was just enough to dot the landscape. As thunderstorms were being monitored during...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
K2 Radio

Crash, Gusty Winds Force Closures on I-80 in Southeast Wyoming

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. WYDOT says it could be four to six hours before eastbound I-80 from Laramie to Cheyenne reopens. ORIGINAL STORY:. A crash has closed eastbound Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Department...
CHEYENNE, WY

