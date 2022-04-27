WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...From late Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds could blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Comments / 0