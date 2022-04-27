WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...From late Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds could blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

BENNETT COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO