Psychic Purple And Dark Marina Blue Grace The Nike KD 15

By Sneaker News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Durant’s name has been in the sports headlines for all the wrong reasons this week, largely due to his sub-standard performance that contributed to the embarrassing sweep of his Nets by the Boston Celtics. His relatively poor performance has caused the status of his “legacy” as...

Nike Adds Mini Swooshes To The Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus may not boast the global appeal of other visible Air-cushioned silhouettes before it, but it continues being a go-to option among street style enthusiasts. For its latest ensemble, the Sean McDowell-designed sneaker has appeared in a predominantly black ensemble coupled with non-standard miniature swoosh logos....
APPAREL
Nike’s “Set To Rise” Collection Expands With The Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary like some of its swoosh-branded counterparts, but it continues to play a pivotal role within the brand’s lineup of footwear products even 32 years after its debut. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s 1990 running sneaker emerged as part of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
A Mix Of Brown Tones Land On The Latest Nike Air Kukini

While the masses may not be onboard with the Nike Air Kukini revival, the early 2000s-produced running shoe has a core fanbase. Recently, that group of enthusiasts have been treated to official images of the sneaker in a compelling mix of brown tones. The sock-line, textile upper is overlaid with...
APPAREL
OG Cortez Colors Appear On The Nike Blue Ribbon SB

Nike SB’s blending of past and present typically consists of taking a classic silhouette and outfitting it with updated cushioning and materials for skate-ready use. The BRSB, aka the Blue Ribbon SB, takes it a step further by completely modifying the iconic design of the Cortez, the running shoe that many associate with the origins of Nike.
APPAREL
Kevin Durant
First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “What The SoleFly” Sample

Over the last decade, Miami’s SoleFly boutique has been at the center of some of the most-celebrated Air Jordan retro collaborations. The South Beach staple likely has brand new projects in the works, but it’s taking a trip down memory lane for its latest joint-effort: the “What The SoleFly” Air Jordan 1 Low OG.
MIAMI, FL
The Nike SB Blazer Mid Edge Goes Monochromatic Yellow

The chopped and screwed alterations Nike placed on the Blazer Mid Edge have been accentuated by high contrast colorways, patterns, and materials. These wild colorways were intentionally chosen to show off the highly modified look, but does it really need to stand out any more?. Nike SB is indeed opting...
APPAREL
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue”

First rumored in early October 2021, the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue” is finally set to arrive in adult and kids’ sizing on Friday, April 29th. A mid-top iteration of an original low-top proposition from 1998, the pair brings heritage-informed “Navy,” “Black” and “University Blue” color palette to 2022. Although the retro indulges in a rather understated arrangement, the sneaker’s bold black panther-inspired sole unit and hologram at the lateral heel deliver eye-catching design cues to the pair. The 25-year-old Air Jordan features traditional dimpled mesh, tumbled leather and suede throughout its upper, keeping things simple amongst a growing industry of colorful, experimental styles.
SHOPPING
Nike Dunk High “Homer Simpson” Revealed

Following up the Homer Simpson Dunk Lows is a Dunk High in Blue Chill and Amarillo that captures the colorful essence of the Simpson patriarch. Recently, Peter Moore’s 1985 design appears in “White,” “Blue Chill” and “Amarillo,” creating an ensemble that while not officially inspired by Homer, indulges in a color combination reminiscent of the Simpson’s characters skin tone and outfit. Base layers on the upcoming pair opt for a “colorless” look, allowing for overlays around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel to revel in titular “Blue Chill” flair. Contrasting, seemingly random yellow, then, animates the Nike Dunk‘s logos on the top of the tongue and the loop at the spine. Tread underfoot reverts to the UNC-friendly blue that appears up-top.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Shaggy Swooshes Appear On The Nike Blazer Mid ’77

The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 may not be the most hype silhouette in the sneaker world, but it’s a reliable one. Recently, the first official Nike Basketball proposition appeared in yet another clean “White” ensemble, only this time accompanied by spring-appropriate shades of green. Suede around the forefoot and along the tongue, as well as mesh at the spine, opt for the lightest hits of green, while chenille profile swooshes offer a darker makeup. Underfoot, the Nike Blazer also features contrast to its mostly “colorless” arrangement across its herringbone tread.
APPAREL
6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
Classic “Grape” Colorway Paints The Air Jordan 1 Mid

It’s always a treat when the most familiar colorways in the Air Jordan legacy makes an appearance on modern shoes. The combination of aquatone teal and concord purple is one for the ages, first appearing on the Air Jordan 5 and grabbing the timeless “Grape” moniker that still stands to this day. It would later be adopted onto the Air Jordan 8, and time and time again it’s made an appearance on a variety of Jordan footwear.
APPAREL
The Nike SB Ishod Gets Doused In “Coconut Milk” Tones

Ishod Wair’s signature skate shoe – the Nike SB Ishod – isn’t likely to dethrone the Dunk as the brand’s most-coveted skate-ready shoe, but it’s garnered a dedicated fanbase for its style and performance. Ahead of summer, Wair and team have reimagined the low-top...
APPAREL
Lifestyle
Beauty & Fashion
Nike
Fashion
Carabiners Accessorize This Hiking-Themed Nike Air Max Plus 3

The Nike Air Max Plus 3 may not enjoy the same level of fandom as its two direct predecessors, but it continues to deliver compelling styles for those who’ve taken a liking to the aggressive silhouette. Synthetic leather and breathable mesh divvy up most of the pair’s upper, opting...
SHOPPING
The Air Jordan 36 Gets A Vibrant Blast Of Infrared 23

There’s been a lot of news on the performance basketball side of the business for Jordan Brand. After the official unveiling of the Jordan Luka 1 and the first look at the Naruto Jordan Zion collection, Jordan performance continues to stay in the headlines with one of the more alluring Air Jordan 36 colorways yet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
A New Nike Giannis Immortality 2 Appears As Bucks Advance

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to Boston after easily handing the under-manned Chicago Bulls in the first round series. Despite the defending champions being down a few key men themselves, the Bucks are still a force to be reckoned with thanks to the Greek Freak, who easily dropped 33 and 9 in the close-out game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Nike Air Pegasus ’83 Returns In This Quirky Retro-Themed Concept

There’s no end in discussing the historical influence of the Air Pegasus, the origin of the longest-running shoe lineage in brand history. To this day, the Pegasus has served as the go-to running shoe for runners of all levels as Nike continues to deliver ample performance at an approachable pricepoint year in and year out. In fact, the Pegasus 39 is about to release very soon.
APPAREL
United Arrows Brings Its Signature Colors To The New Balance 2002R

To the uninitiated, “United Arrows” may not mean much, but for savvy sneaker collectors, especially those with an affinity for New Balance, the two words are excitement-stirring. Recently, the highly-lauded Japanese retailer unveiled the latest chapter in its years-long partnership with the Boston-based institution. And while the upcoming...
APPAREL
The Nike Air Max Pre-Day Relaxes In A “Sun Club” Colorway

The Nike Sun Club collection has surfaced over the last five months via a number of Nike Sportswear silhouettes. And while the full lineup may not arrive by the time summer rolls around, it continues to give savvy and casual consumers alike styles to anticipate. Recently, the warm weather-inspired roster...
APPAREL
This Reebok Question Mid For Girls Shares A Loving Message

The Reebok Question Mid has turned out to be one of the most popular signature basketball shoes of all-time. Over the last several years, Allen Iverson‘s debut shoe has emerged in a number of playful styles, with several arriving as kids’-exclusives. Ahead of summer, the ghillie laces-donning silhouette has taken on a Valentine’s Day-friendly ensemble, donning “Footwear White” and “Atomic Pink” colors throughout the entirety of the shoe. A much bolder statement than the previously-released “Pink Toe” offering, the upcoming Reebok sneaker features the titular rose hue across the mudguards, profile branding, heel and outsole. Sock-liners are stamped with a self-care love letter meant to remind all wearers to prioritize their needs.
APPAREL
The Nike Air Max 97 Sees Some Double-Swoosh Action

Nike’s employing a quick and easy trick to add some literal depth to their Sportswear classics. That would be the “Double Swoosh” treatment, where Nike simply layers on another logo on top of the existing, creating a subtle new look to our everyday favorites. Next up is...
APPAREL

