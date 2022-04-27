Psychic Purple And Dark Marina Blue Grace The Nike KD 15

Following up the Homer Simpson Dunk Lows is a Dunk High in Blue Chill and Amarillo that captures the colorful essence of the Simpson patriarch. Recently, Peter Moore’s 1985 design appears in “White,” “Blue Chill” and “Amarillo,” creating an ensemble that while not officially inspired by Homer, indulges in a color combination reminiscent of the Simpson’s characters skin tone and outfit. Base layers on the upcoming pair opt for a “colorless” look, allowing for overlays around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel to revel in titular “Blue Chill” flair. Contrasting, seemingly random yellow, then, animates the Nike Dunk‘s logos on the top of the tongue and the loop at the spine. Tread underfoot reverts to the UNC-friendly blue that appears up-top.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO