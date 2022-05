ROME — A 29-year-old man is accused of attacking his estranged wife's new partner with a hammer and a knife on West Thomas Street, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Anthony Aldi, of Rome, charged into his estranged wife's bedroom in the 300 block of W. Thomas St. at about 5 a.m. Dec. 28 while she was in there with her male companion. Police said Aldi hit the other man in the forehead with a hammer, leading to a fight.

ROME, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO