ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Russell Westbrook wipes Lakers content off his Instagram

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47am28_0fM975KU00

As has become the norm for disgruntled athletes in 2022, now Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is the latest to erase all mentions of his current team off his Instagram social media profile.

To many, this is a sign of what’s expected to come in the offseason as the Lakers find a way to move past a disastrous year in which they missed the playoffs despite having championship expectations. The over/under on their expected win total was set at 52.5 wins, which would have tied for the fourth-best standing in the Western Conference.

Of course we now know the Lakers fell well short of their goals, only winning 33 games. This letdown led to the team parting ways with head coach Frank Vogel.

At the heart of their issues stood Westbrook, a nine-time member of the All-NBA team. Despite acquiring the two-time scoring champ in August, by February there were already rumors of him being available at the trade deadline.

  • Russell Westbrook stats ( 2021-22 ): 18.5 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 7.1 APG, 3.7 turnovers, .476 eFG%

Now after a year of struggles out in L.A. rumors have continued to circulate, and have only gotten stronger since the season’s end. At this point, the expectation is for the Lakers to move on from Westbrook, even if it means reaching a buyout if his trade market is still as cold as before.

Perhaps this is why Westbrook decided to scrub his Instagram of nearly all references tying him back to the Lakers as Eric Eulau of Sports Illustrated noted .

What’s next for Westbrook, Lakers?

He knows his days in L.A. are done, which is unfortunate for Westbrook, being that the area is his home. But performance matters in the NBA and his effort wasn’t up to the standards the Lakers expected out of him. Once the offseason officially opens, allowing trades to take place, Westbrook could be one of the first ones out the door, but making a deal won’t be easy.

Teams generally aren’t in a rush to trade for declining athletes whose skills are rapidly deteriorating , such as the 33-year-old Westbrook. He proved ineffective on a team full of stars, what happens when Westbrook is asked to take a secondary role once again? Will he push back and pout, or will he rise to the occasion? That’s the big question NBA front offices are likely trying to figure out this offseason.

It could come down to the Lakers being forced with a decision, do they want another awkward year of Westbrook lurking around, or do they bite the bullet and reach a buyout agreement just to get him off the team, taking roughly a $15 million cap hit over the next three seasons instead? Whatever happens, don’t expect to see Westbrook teamed up with Anthony Davis and LeBron James for another run in 2022-23.

Related: Russell Westbrook trade to the Indiana Pacers: How it might look

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Donovan Mitchell
The Spun

NBA Assistant Coach Reportedly Arrested On Wednesday

An NBA assistant coach has reportedly been arrested for his alleged involvement in a fraud case. Keyon Dooling, an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz, was reportedly arrested earlier this week. He’s been placed on paid administrative leave by the Jazz. Dooling was allegedly involved in the group of...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efg#Sports Illustrated
FortyEightMinutes

Jazz Rumors: Trades, Mitchell, Knicks, Gobert, LeVert, Sexton

Speculation about Donovan Mitchell moving on from the Jazz continues with Utah losing its first-round series against the Mavericks. The shooting guard was asked if he wants to stay with the franchise after the Game 6 loss. “Yeah I do,” said Mitchell, who is in the first year of a five-year max deal. “My mindset […] The post Jazz Rumors: Trades, Mitchell, Knicks, Gobert, LeVert, Sexton appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
fadeawayworld.net

The Golden State Warriors' Current Players’ Status For The 2022-23 Season: The Big 4 Is Worth Almost $150 Million

The Golden State Warriors entered the 2021-22 season as the fourth biggest favorite to win the title, trailing only the Nets, Lakers, and Bucks. The Warriors exceeded expectations early, launching out of the gate with a 27-7 record through 2021. They headed into the New Year looking poised to climb the mountain for the first time in three years behind the number one rated defense in the league and a trio of All-Stars, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. And they did it all without Klay Thompson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Webber Shares The Story Of Michael Jordan Sitting On His Ferrari While Smoking A Cigar And Asking The Bullets Who Was Going To Guard Him In The Game: “We Let Him Down And All Pointed At Calbert.”

Michael Jordan was one of the most confident players in the history of the NBA. While Jordan's talent was otherworldly, it was his confidence and self-belief that helped make him the greatest player in NBA history. There was no player that Jordan feared, and he walked into any and every...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy