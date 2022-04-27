ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Donovan Mitchell: ‘Good to go’ for Game 6

Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell proclaimed himself fit to play in Thursday night’s Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks in their first-round playoff series.

Mitchell is dealing with soreness from a bilateral quadriceps contusion but an MRI exam on his left hamstring came back negative.

“I’m good to go,” Mitchell said Wednesday. “I’ll be ready.”

The Jazz are down 3-2 in the series and facing elimination. Game 6 is in Salt Lake City.

Mitchell, 25, is averaging 26.0 points on 37.9 percent shooting with 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds in the series.

He was held to nine points on 4-of-15 shooting in 32 minutes in Monday’s 102-77 Game 5 setback in Dallas. He missed all seven 3-point attempts and is just 8 of 41 from long range in the series.

The three-time All-Star averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 67 games (all starts) in the regular season.

–Field Level Media

