Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to production of child pornography

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced 31-year-old Kenneth Ritchie of Cheektowaga pleaded guilty to production of child pornography before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, Ritchie engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a minor victim and used a cell phone to produce visual depictions of the conduct. The images were found saved on his cell phone.

Ritchie is scheduled to be sentenced August 24. He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and a $250,000 fine.