70ft monster dinosaur that terrorised the seas 205million years ago discovered at top of mountain

By Chris Pollard
 3 days ago
A MONSTER dinosaur that dominated the seas 205million years ago has been discovered at the top of a mountain.

The 70ft ichthyosaur had 30 razor-sharp teeth which could have sliced a great white shark in half.

Its fossilised remains, including a 3in-wide tooth, were found in rocks in the Swiss Alps.

Experts believe its body was preserved at the bottom of an ancient ocean before ice and snow melted to push fossils 9,000ft up in the newly formed Alps.

Dr Heinz Furrer, at the University of Zurich, said: “This was a massive predator, one of the biggest that has ever lived.

"It would have used its huge teeth to catch fish, squid and even big alligators or crocodiles.

“It may also have eaten smaller ichthyosaurs.”

Three beasts from the nightmare-inducing species were found in the Kössen rock formation.

The ichthyosaurs would have been bulkier than blue whales, the largest creatures on Earth today.

Remains have been found before in Canada, but they were toothless. The ones in Europe had rows of gnashers good for skewering big prey and could move at 22mph.

They fed on about a ton of meat a day.

Researcher Dr Martin Sandler, of the University of Bonn, said: “They would have been very scary and put Jaws to shame!”

“Bigger is always better. There are distinct selective advantages to large body size.

"Life will go there if it can. Unfortunately, hunting large prey is very difficult and exhausting, which was probably their downfall.

“Whales have found an answer to this problem by feeding on plankton.”

The new specimens, collected between 1976 and 1990, have only recently been scanned.

The study has been published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

