Hunger Crush Cafe to open in Conroe on May 15

After multiple delays, Freebirds World Burrito has announced an opening date of May 9 for its new location in Kingwood, according to an April 26 news release. The restaurant—to be located at 3112 W. Lake Houston Parkway—was originally planned to open in September. The first 25 attendees in line on May 9 will receive one free burrito per week for one year, according to the release. Attendees can also enjoy free samples of chips and dip. Freebirds World Burrito is an Austin-based Tex-Mex chain that serves burritos, tacos, bowls and salads that can be customized according to customers’ tastes. The restaurant has locations across Texas, including in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. www.freebirds.com.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO