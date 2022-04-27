ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunger Crush Cafe to open in Conroe on May 15

By Maegan Kirby
 3 days ago
Hunger Crush Cafe will open May 15 at 15250 Hwy. 105 W., Ste 160, Montgomery, according to owner Mike Kelton. Kelton said the restaurant will serve American food...

Embedo Coffee now open in Sugar Land

Local coffee shop Embedo Coffee is now open in Sugar Land. The coffee shop held its grand opening on April 16 at its location at 14019 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land. The shop provides similar offerings to what is found at any Starbucks, the owner told Community Impact Newspaper, including chocolate mocha, espressos and lattes.
Cinnaholic to celebrate grand opening in Spring with $1 cinnamon rolls

Cinnaholic will celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Spring with $1 cinnamon rolls from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 6. Located at 6525 N. Grand Parkway W., Ste. 220, the plant-based bakery is locally owned by Hanan Abu-Sada and Mazen Qasem, and will offer create-your-own cinnamon rolls in addition to other sweet treats ranging from scratch brownies and cookies to edible cookie dough. Additionally, all Cinnaholic products are baked fresh and are 100% vegan, dairy- and lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free. 832-422-3324. www.cinnaholicspring.com.
Freebirds World Burrito eyes May 9 Kingwood location opening date

After multiple delays, Freebirds World Burrito has announced an opening date of May 9 for its new location in Kingwood, according to an April 26 news release. The restaurant—to be located at 3112 W. Lake Houston Parkway—was originally planned to open in September. The first 25 attendees in line on May 9 will receive one free burrito per week for one year, according to the release. Attendees can also enjoy free samples of chips and dip. Freebirds World Burrito is an Austin-based Tex-Mex chain that serves burritos, tacos, bowls and salads that can be customized according to customers’ tastes. The restaurant has locations across Texas, including in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. www.freebirds.com.
This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
Roundup: Uchiko opening in Post Oak; patio bar coming to the Heights; and other April, May business news

A number of new businesses recently opened or plan to open in May in the Heights, Montrose, Washington Avenue and surrounding areas. 1. A soft opening is set for April 29-May 6 for La La Land Kind Cafe in the M-K-T development—600 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston—prior to a grand opening celebration May 7. The business offers coffee and matcha classics as well as teas and food items. On the day of its grand opening, all drinks will be 50% off, according to an announcement from M-K-T developers. www.lalalandkindcafe.com.
Cy-Fair's Baguettes and Noodles celebrates one year in business

Vietnamese restaurant Baguettes and Noodles celebrated its one-year anniversary on April 5. It is located at 9522 Huffmeister Road, Houston, and serves a variety of Vietnamese dishes and bubble tea. 346-978-5558. http://baguettes-and-noodles.business.site. Reporter, Cy-Fair. Mikah joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in January of 2022 after graduating from Sam...
Shipping container-turned Hoppy Kitchen serves up food at Conroe brewery

Hoppy Kitchen owner Ryan Alworth said the restaurant began as a passion project for the longtime Conroe resident who loves his local brewery. Alworth said he is proud to serve fresh pizza, burgers, fish and chips, and chili to the town his family has lived in for generations, and he does it out of a shipping container converted into a fully functional commercial kitchen.
Convenience store Steve's Dollar Saver now open in Conroe

Steve’s Dollar Saver is now open at 733 W. Davis St., Conroe. According to assistant manager Margarito Cruz, the store opened on St. Patrick’s Day. The store offers a variety of household items and snacks priced from $1-$5. “You name it, we got it,” Cruz said. “We’re a local, independently-owned business. We’re just getting started and we’re getting ready to do bigger, better things for the community.”
