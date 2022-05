A bantamweight headliner between Rob Font and Marlon Vera is taking place now (Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022) at UFC Vegas 53. Vera with a leg kick early. Font responds with a front kick to the body. Font lands a nice one two. Vera with a body kick. Font is very aggressive though and he is marching forward. He lands an uppercut. Font with some good dirty boxing in the clinch. Font is also landing body shots as Vera continues to shell up and eat strikes. Font starts to establish his jab. Font continues to back Vera up. Vera lands a body kick. Font is mixing in upper cuts. Vera with another body kick. He follows it up with a leg kick. The round comes to an end and it was clearly Font’s.

UFC ・ 5 HOURS AGO