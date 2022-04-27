ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Boy, 12, arrested after writing threat that he would ‘start little by little killing people’ at school, deputies say

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 12-year-old boy Tuesday on charges of making written threats to kill after a school resource deputy investigated the threat and found the student who wrote it, the Sheriff’s Office said. Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Students at Crystal Lakes Middle School were on edge Tuesday after one concerned student saw and warned others of a threat that people at school would be killed.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 12-year-old boy Tuesday on charges of making written threats to kill after a school resource deputy investigated the threat and found the student who wrote it, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The student’s “detailed plan” threatened to “infiltrate the school from all entrances” and “start little by little killing people,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. The boy has been taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Deputies did not find any weapons at the middle school.

Since the start of the school year, school officials in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties reported seeing an increase in the number of threats against schools, the South Florida Sun Sentinel previously reported.

Sheriff Gregory Tony told the Sun Sentinel in December that the Sheriff’s Office was seeing a “consistent pattern” of students writing threats online toward their schools and emphasized that the threats are not taken lightly, despite some students thinking the threats won’t be taken seriously.

In recent months, numerous South Florida students have been arrested for making written threats toward schools:

Several other minor students have recently been arrested after they were found to have guns on campus:

Teacher escapes losing job for discussing student’s gender identity

A South Florida high school teacher who almost lost her job for discussing a student’s gender identity in class should be able to stay in the classroom, a state judge ruled this week. The case is a twist on Florida’s “don’t say gay” controversy, which has focused on whether teachers will be silenced from making supportive comments about gay and transgender people. This teacher, Vally Jan-Louis ...
MIAMI, FL
