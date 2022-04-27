Rhode Island couple spots black bear battling bird feeder

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — A massive fire broke out Saturday afternoon at Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, a popular hotel in North Conway, New Hampshire. The fire started on the third floor in the south wing of the resort a little before 3 p.m. The New Hampshire Fire Marshal said, “at one point, some guests could be seen jumping from upper-level to lower-level balconies before safely escaping at the ground level.” A photo of the fire at Red Jacket Mountain View Resort. (Photo Credit: Kathy Sutherland) Two firefighters and one person were treated for minor injuries. All three were taken to the Memorial...

NORTH TOWNSHIP, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO