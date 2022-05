MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A second chance at life. One Machesney Park woman follows her dream of opening her own store, something she worked at for nearly 10 years. That’s because the store originally opened in December of 2021, but after owner Tammy Gowin suffered a life-changing accident, she was forced to close her doors.

