‘Avatar 2’ Finally Gets Official Title

By Matt Singer
 2 days ago
James Cameron has been talking about making Avatar sequels since before there was an Avatar. A sequel was announced and planned for as early as 2014, and shooting began on what eventually expanded to four sequels in 2017. But in all that time, Avatar 2 never had an official...

Collider

'Avatar 2' Title Revealed as 'The Way of Water'

It seems like a lifetime ago since the confirmation that there would be sequels to James Cameron's 2009 phenomenon Avatar. Now, more than a decade later and the release date of the first sequel approaching, Avatar 2 has officially received its title. The anticipated return to Pandora will be called Avatar: The Way of Water.
ComicBook

Each Avatar Film Will Tell Its Own Story Culminating in a Large Saga

James Cameron's Avatar was the all-time top-grossing movie for nearly a decade, resulting in the announcement in multiple sequels, with producer Jon Landau recently breaking down how each follow-up adventure will unfold. The producer went on to note that, rather than a continuous storyline that is broken up into five parts, the series will instead deliver audiences multiple standalone stories that will be seen as one overall saga once the franchise is looked at as a whole. Avatar: The Way of Water is currently slated to land in theaters on December 16th, with subsequent sequels set to hit theaters in December 2024, December 2026, and December 2028.
Deadline

‘Avatar 2’ Gets A Title, With 3D Teaser Trailer Shown At CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. After months, nay years, of suspense, Disney on Wednesday unveiled the first trailer for James Cameron’s Avatar sequel, also giving the movie an official title. Now known as Avatar: The Way of Water, the 20th Century Studios sci-fi adventure releases overseas starting December 14 and heads to North America on December 16. Producer Jon Landau came in from New Zealand to make the Disney presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. CinemaCon 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage “One of the strengths of Jim Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them,”...
#Avatar 2
Disney Confirms First ‘Avatar’ Sequel Is Titled ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

Filmmaker James Cameron took on the ambitious effort to make four sequels to his box office juggernaut “Avatar” and, even crazier, shooting multiple installments at the same time. Given the scale of the original film, mixing extensive motion capture and live-action sequences, it has taken years to complete, leading to multiple release delays.
