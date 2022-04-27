ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Take back your lunch hour (all of it!)

By Maggie Hennessy
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4VTl_0fM91TOh00

In the decade I've been working from home — mostly as a full-time freelance writer — I've made plenty of mildly self-destructive decisions. The non-exhaustive list includes being too lazy to create a separate work email address and working in non-ergonomic environments like at countertops and on the floor.

I have learned one crucial piece of work-from-home self care, however: I always set aside a whole hour to make and eat lunch. This decision arose out of a rather theatrical meltdown I will recount for you now.

My background is in magazine editing and writing, but for a short spell I was a correspondent for a daily news site covering the packaged food and beverage industries. I wrote two articles a day, meaning I spent my morning doing a couple interviews, transcribing them and writing feverishly; then I'd break for "lunch" (aka shoveling alternating slabs of cheese, bread and tomato into my mouth) before repeating this insane ritual in the afternoon.

One day, I was waiting for a source to call me back when I thought I had just enough time to scramble up a couple eggs for a proper lunch. I'd barely whisked the eggs and minced a few chives when my phone rang. I knocked out the interview and posted the story, and was smugly strolling back to the kitchen thinking aloud, "I can have it all," when I came upon a piteous sight.

The fridge door hung open, its incandescent light casting a sickening glow on six or seven chives that were strewn all over the kitchen rug next to half an egg shell, from which a string of egg white was forming a crust like dried-up drool. The counter situation was somehow sadder: a visual orgy of indecision. Four different-sized pans sat next to a flabby wad of softening goat cheese still in its plastic jacket. I'd pulled the entire loaf of bread out of the freezer (yes, I keep bread there — you should, too) to retrieve a single slice, which hung there half attached to the rest of the thawing loaf like a hangnail.

What's worse, my initial thought upon entering the kitchen was, "Who did this?"

Who indeed?

It was at that moment — eight months into a job that caused me more missed lunches and canker sores than I could count as I stared down my 30th birthday — that I realized it was time for a change. It's been almost eight years since I started working for myself, and scarcely a day has gone by when I haven't taken an hour to make and eat lunch.

Weekday lunch demands time, attention and strategic shopping, which gets easier as you learn what you crave midday. Because I cook and eat for a living, my weekday lunches are usually vegetarian or vegan, and often eggy: things like shakshuka, oven-baked sweet potato hash and 15-minute saag paneer with halloumi and clean-out-the-fridge greens. I almost always have a salad, either as a side — think cabbage and mint slaw — or the main event. Go-tos include lemony tuna salad with white beans, panzanella with pickled pepper dressing, or seared cucumber and couscous tossed in my favorite tahini dressing (recipe below; you're welcome). I've found that it helps to always have lots of fresh herbs and nuts around; that way I can mash together a quick herb sauce right on the cutting board with a garlic clove, olive oil and citrus juice — and my sharpest knife. From there, I'll smear it on a sandwich, or toss it with roasted vegetables.

Of course, there are plenty of days in which the prospect of preparing a midday meal feels insurmountable enough to order sandwiches or eat leftovers. But since I've embraced this almost-daily ritual, I find myself fantasizing about what I'll make for that day's midday meal while I'm still eating breakfast. When I'm between calls or struggling to come up with a good headline, I'll make a mental inventory of my fridge contents and start putting the lunch-puzzle pieces together. Once 11 rolls around, I'll sneak away from my laptop to get some farro going or wash and dry lettuce. I've also been known to appear a minute or two late to an interview after lunch because I was griddling a ham, cheddar and kimchi sandwich. (In my defense, you cannot rush a griddled sandwich.)

In other words, I've slowly taken back a slice of my day that for far too long belonged to work for no other reason than I let it. I even start my workdays a little earlier than I used to, if only to eke out time for my glorious midday break.

Now I realize that homemade weekday lunch is not a possibility for everyone for a whole litany of reasons. But the great thing about it is this idea translates. For instance, do you brew a perfect cup of coffee or tea? Can you whip up a mean batch of blueberry jam, granola or pan bread? Whatever your thing, the essence of this ritual is to carve out time for yourself every day to recharge with a little self-loving activity that puts you square in the present moment. It's meditation for the meditation-averse.

That's why cooking works so beautifully. You have to eat anyway; plus, it's pretty hard to successfully half-ass it. I should know, I once covered my entire kitchen in dried-up raw egg, chives and shame.

***

Recipe: Sumac-seared cucumber salad with tahini dressing

Ingredients

1/2 cup Israeli couscous

Extra virgin olive oil, as needed

1 clove garlic

Salt

1 lemon

1/2 tsp tahini

1 tsp plain yogurt

1/2 English or regular cucumber*

Black pepper

1 shallot, sliced into rings

1 tsp(ish) sumac (could sub za'atar)

3 or 4 leaves Tuscan kale, stems removed and shredded

Directions

  1. Cook the couscous according to package directions. Drizzle in some olive oil and stir to keep from sticking. Set aside.
  2. Meanwhile, make the dressing. Finely chop the garlic. Sprinkle it with salt, then mash it into a paste with the side of your knife. Add the garlic to a medium bowl, along with the juice of half of the lemon, the tahini, yogurt, salt, pepper and a splash of water, whisking 'till combined. Slowly drizzle in 1-2 tsps olive oil, whisking constantly. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
  3. Cut the cucumber into 2-inch segments, then cut said segments into quarters the long way to make wedges. Pat the flesh dry with a paper towel.
  4. Get a skillet hot, and add a few glugs of olive oil. Season the flesh part of the cukes with salt and pepper, and sear until each fleshy part is blistered and soft — about 3 minutes per side. (You might need a few more minutes for that first side. Seriously, let those babies BROWN.) Turn them skin side down. Add another dribble of oil if the pan seems dry, and toss in the shallots and a bit more salt and pepper. Cook 2 to 3 minutes more, till the shallots are soft and slightly caramelized. Squeeze in the other half of the lemon, and sprinkle in the sumac.
  5. To assemble, toss the couscous and hot cukes into the dressing until well-combined and you smell the garlic (mmmm). Add the shredded kale, tossing again till everything is mixed, and serve. (P.s. It's good at room temp too.)

Cook's Notes

If all you have are regular cucumbers, peel them till they're striped, and scoop out the seeds and gunk before chopping them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Idaho State Journal

Warm and fluffy rolls that bake up already buttery and sweet

Even when there isn’t a holiday, I love to find recipes that make the meal feel like a special occasion, and my soft honey pan rolls are always a hit. These rolls are so soft and covered in a tasty honey glaze. There is no need for extra butter or toppings. The dough even has a touch of sweetness, and then right before you pop them in the oven, you drizzle a buttery honey mixture that coats each roll making any dinner an extraordinary one.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Banana Pudding Cookies

Banana Pudding has been gracing potlucks and dinner tables for decades. Made with ripe bananas, whipped topping and vanilla wafer cookies, it’s a classic go-to dessert. I wanted to capture that flavor in a cookie, so I created a recipe that calls for banana cream pudding mix. It makes the softest cookie and it will stay that way for days! To make these banana pudding cookies even better, white chocolate chips are added to the mix for creaminess, and crushed Nilla Wafers bring that classic dessert feel. You’re going to want to make these again and again!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunch Hour#Add Oil#Vegan#Hot Oil#All Of It#Food Drink
Mashed

Panera's Strawberry Poppyseed Salad Is Back And Customers Are Thrilled

Panera Bread has announced the arrival of summer by bringing back this warm weather favorite. Listed as the Strawberry Poppyseed Salad with Chicken on the Panera menu, the meal has just 360 calories and costs $11.49 and comes with a side — it's available in most markets. Fans on Facebook are absolutely thrilled for its return, with one who shared, "The strawberry poppy seed salad is my absolute favorite! Love it!!" And another happy fan shouted out, "This is my favorite salad anywhere, I just wish the fruits could be year-round so they could sell it all the time."
FOOD & DRINKS
fox40jackson.com

No-bake cherry cheesecake pie for National Cherry Cheesecake Day: Recipe

This no-bake cherry cheesecake pie recipe by Erin Gierhart has a prep time of just five minutes. (Erin Gierhart – State of Dinner ) This Saturday, April 23, celebrate National Cherry Cheesecake Day with this homemade delight from Erin Gierhart of the food blog, State of Dinner. “My family...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Coconut Cream Pie (15-Minutes Recipe)

Prepare this coconut cream recipe in just 15 minutes and surprise your family or friends! This is a creamy and delicious coconut cream pie that you can make anytime with only a few ingredients! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 2 pkg. (3.4 oz. each) vanilla flavor instant pudding. 2 cups...
RECIPES
Mashed

9 Discontinued Frozen Desserts You'll Never Eat Again

You're hot, hangry, and have an aching sweet tooth. You find yourself in the frozen foods section looking for an icy cold treat only to realize the one thing you're craving isn't there. Is the store merely out of stock? Or has it gone away for good, like so many discontinued frozen desserts before it?
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thepioneerwoman.com

The Best Chocolate Sheet Cake. Ever.

This cake. It is absolutely, without a doubt, THE best chocolate sheet cake ever. God bless my mother-in-law, who shared the recipe with me when I became engaged to her son. I tweaked it slightly over time, with sinful results. It’s moist beyond imagination, chocolatey and rich like no tomorrow, and 100% of the time, causes moans and groans from anyone who takes a bite.
RECIPES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

This Recipe for Concha Cinnamon Rolls Adds a Unique Spin on the Traditional Mexican Sweet Bread Roll

For those unfamiliar, concha is a type of Mexican pan dulce — or sweet breed — that’s extremely popular due to its recognizable shape. Any time I see their sea shell-like appearance and crumbly texture through a bakery window, there’s little in this world that can stop me from running inside and grabbing one or two. (Okay, sometimes it’s a lot more than that!)
RECIPES
BHG

14 Mother's Day Cake Ideas for Every Kind of Mom

Mother's Day is quickly approaching. Mark your calendars for Sunday, May 8th to show Mom how much you love her with a sweet treat. We've rounded up our best Mother's Day cake ideas including chocolate, vanilla, and fruit. 1 of 14. Buttermilk Caramel Cake. A Southern showstopper, this cake will...
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

Pistachio Pudding Cake Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Colorful, moist, and flavorful, this pistachio pudding cake is an impressive dessert to take along to a party or potluck. It's an easy cake, too. The cake is a breeze to make with a cake mix and a box of instant pistachio pudding, and it can be baked in a Bundt cake pan or rectangular cake pan.
RECIPES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
16K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy