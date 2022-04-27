ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika moves one step closer to allowing denser downtown apartment buildings

By LAUREN JOHNSON
Opelika-Auburn News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpelika city government is one step closer to allowing the construction of denser apartment buildings downtown. After much discussion and debate about the apartment development project called The Taylor, amendments are gradually being passed by the Opelika City Council and the Opelika Planning Commission to move forward with the development. The...

oanow.com

AL.com

Work begins on $51.4 million Madison County apartment complex

Construction is beginning on a $51.4 million apartment complex in Madison County. Real estate investment firm Advenir Oakley Capital is developing LEO at Flint Crossing. Capstone Building Corp. is the general contractor, and Nequette Architecture and Design is the project’s architect. LEO at Flint Crossing is located at 141...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Affordable housing funds approved for South Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus City Council has approved funding for a new affordable housing development, coming to south Columbus. 229 units of affordable housing are coming to Leslie Drive in South Columbus. The developer, non-profit, NeighborWorks Columbus, hopes to chip away at the ongoing Affordable Housing Crisis. “We are in an affordable housing […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Elegant French Manor Home on 2 acres with a pond in Hamilton Hills. This 5597 Sqft custom built home has a plethora of special features including custom windows, extensive landscaping with up lighting, wet bard with ice maker and built-in wine rack and a 1200 sqft 3 car garage. The main level of the house boasts an open floor plan featuring a dining room with elegant chandelier. The living room has a gorgeous gas fireplace with architectural concrete surrounding, 10' ceilings, wide plank hardwoods and 8 foot solid mahogany doors. The kitchen has extensive custom cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a Jenn-Air gas cooktop oven with convection and a large island with raised bar top for plenty of seating. Just off the kitchen is the breakfast room with a beadbaord ceiling. The den and kitchen both feature fabulous architectural concrete flooring. The den also boasts an enormous wood burning fireplace with magnificent view of the pond.
OPELIKA, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan park trail set to close for resurfacing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Kiwanis Park Trail at Westgate Park will be closed in early May. The trail will be resurfaced from Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6. The trail will re-open Saturday, May 7. The pavilion and playgrounds will remain open to the public. For more...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Gov. Ivey tours ALFAB corporation in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—In the “City of Progress”, Governor Kay Ivey took time out of her campaign schedule to visit a longtime manufacturer in Enterprise. ALFAB corporation on the Boll Weevil Circle recently celebrated its 50th year in business. The metal fabricator produces a host of products for...
ENTERPRISE, AL

