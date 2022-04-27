ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New city program arms kids with cameras to provide an outlet

By Christie Ileto
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06glz5_0fM90kPx00

Shooting pictures, not guns.

Philadelphia's 18th Police District and Community of Compassion CDC are hosting a new program aimed to get cameras into the hands of teens and hopefully develop a new hobby for them.

"Children are quick to use a cell phone, but there's an artistic expression that kids can get used to with a camera," said Capt. Daniel Ginion of the 18th Police District.

Using donated cameras, about a dozen kids will get the opportunity to unearth a new skill through photography.

It's a five week program that starts next month at Community of Compassion CDC.

Anyone can join, but preference would be given to kids 12-18 living in the 18th District.

"Instead of shooting guns, let's shoot cameras," said Terrilynn Donnell, Executive Director of Community of Compassion CDC.

Staying busy is key as warmer months tend to trigger more violent crimes city-wide. Philadelphia has already seen more than 150 murders so far this year and 11 of them have been children.

The less traditional approach allows the kids in the community to build bridges with the officers in the neighborhood.

"The officers are actually going to be teaching the kids, so this is really exciting. And if we had more cameras, we could bring in more kids," said Donnell.

The program hopes to sharpen their eyes and develop a skill that could change their outlook on life.

"They would walk down the street and perhaps see something ordinary or nothing that would even stick, but through an artistic lens, they may be able to view their community through a more aesthetic light," said Capt. Ginion.

Based on the number of cameras available right now, the program can only have 12 kids, but if organizers are able to get more cameras donated from residents or businesses they would be able to accommodate more children.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Cdc#Photography
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: Unvaccinated police officers to be placed on leave, fired

Unvaccinated police officers to be placed on leave, fired. The disagreement between the City of Philadelphia and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5, the city's police union, was laid to rest after an arbitration panel decided that unvaccinated police officers needed to get vaccinated or an exemption or face termination. The enforcement of the mandate would potentially lead to the firing of a handful of officers. The fight against vaccines by police seemingly went against data that showed COVID-19 was the leading killer of active-duty law enforcement last year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
90K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy