WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As early voting begins this week in Ellis County, so do concerns of election bribery. This stems from an email the Hays school district superintendent allegedly sent to USD 489 staff. In that email, he offers to buy a meal for any school where the whole staff votes on the bond issue and says he hopes that when polls close, he’ll be buying meals for every building.

HAYS, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO