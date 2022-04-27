ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

ACLU criticizes sheriff, other police over immigration enforcement

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is among 54 law enforcement agencies accused of “egregious” civil rights violations in an immigration-focused report released by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The report, released Wednesday, labels Sheriff Chuck Jenkins as “anti-immigrant,” highlights a 2019 racial profiling lawsuit filed against him and his agency and calls for the Biden administration to end the federal 287(g) immigration program, of which FCSO is a participant.

The 287(g) program is a jail based program, and has nothing to do with profiling, law enforcement operations on the street, or jail conditions in the housing of detainees,” Jenkins wrote in an email to the News-Post on Wednesday afternoon when asked for his response. “This has nothing to do with legal immigration which I am not opposed to, however I am opposed to illegal immigration, open border policies, and the failure in enforcing our immigration laws.”

The 287(g) program allows partnerships between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and state and local law enforcement agencies. Through 287(g), FCSO can look into the immigration status of people booked at the detention center and begin deportation proceedings if necessary.

Jenkins has been a vocal supporter of the program, which began at FCSO in 2008.

In its 63-page report, the ACLU takes aim at Jenkins and other police officials who partner with ICE. The report is titled “License to Abuse: How ICE’s 287(g) Program Empowers Racist Sheriffs and Civil Rights Violations.”

Researchers for the report examined 142 state and local law enforcement agencies that had 287(g) partnerships as of April 2022, according to the ACLU. The report accuses 54 agencies of being the “most egregious in their violations of people’s civil rights and liberties,” the ACLU wrote in a news release.

“The office of Frederick County Sheriff Charles (‘Chuck’) Jenkins was among the 54 agencies named, for its past record of racial profiling and civil rights violations, the Sheriff’s anti-immigrant rhetoric, advocacy of inhumane immigration and border policies, and record of evading accountability to the public,” the ACLU wrote in the release.

The report prominently features a racial profiling lawsuit filed against Jenkins and the FCSO that was settled in 2021. The case involves a 2018 traffic stop that led to a lawsuit accusing FCSO of racial profiling and wrongfully detaining a Latina woman. The ACLU provided legal counsel in the case.

Jenkins wrote an apology to the woman who brought the suit forward, Sara Medrano, and she received $25,000 in damages. The Resources for Immigrant Support and Empowerment Coalition of Western Maryland also was a plaintiff with Medrano.

In his email to the News-Post late Wednesday afternoon, Jenkins also wrote: “Not having had the opportunity to read the full ACLU report that came out today, I can only make generalized comments as to what I suspect is included in this document. The ACLU has always found it easy to call me a racist in regard to the 287(g) program, simply because I believe in the rule of law, enforcing the law, and protecting all of the citizens of Frederick County. They have no other argument(s) to make. This holds true for all of the Sheriffs that I suspect may be named in the report.”

He also wrote: “My concern, along with the other Sheriffs across the United States, and I’ve met most all of them that participate, is the crime and threats to public safety and Americans in their respective communities. The ACLU has demonstrated over many years that it fuels hate and racial controversy, decrying racism wherever and whenever possible, working against what is best for the United States and American citizens. I stand by my position on the 287(g) program.”

Jenkins is not alone in the ACLU’s list of sheriffs held to scrutiny for their partnerships with 287(g). The ACLU report claims researchers found:

  • Nearly 60% of “participating sheriffs have records of anti-immigrant, xenophobic rhetoric, contributing to a continued climate of fear for immigrants and their families, undermining public safety and contributing to the risk of racial profiling.”
  • “At least 55% of sheriffs involved in the program have made statements advocating inhumane immigration and border enforcement policies and promoting the misinformation and false claims on which they are based.”
  • “At least 65% of 287(g)-participating agencies have records of a pattern of racial profiling and other civil rights violations, including excessive use of force.”
  • “At least 77% of 287(g)-participating agencies are running detention facilities with serious and extensive records of inhumane conditions, a fact that implicates the 287(g) program because when the administration partners with these facilities, it tacitly sanctions these conditions.”

The ACLU, which has fought to end 287(g) for more than a decade, began its review of 142 law enforcement agencies in June 2021.

The ACLU’s data collection methods for the report included soliciting information from ACLU affiliates in 25 states, identifying previous ACLU litigation, documents obtained from public records requests, “targeted internet searches” and using “research conducted by nonprofit government tracking projects.”

Comments / 2

Patrick Connelly
2d ago

sheriff Jenkins is doing his job like it should be done. if you are legal you are good. if not, then you aren't. simple as that👍

Reply
3
