Anonymous campaign clouds Inman bond election

Oregon City resident: Insist that your candidate understands that they work for the people.Every night there's a plethora of campaign ads on TV highlighting the virtues of candidates seeking public office. Each candidate is vying for your vote. There are many testimonials endorsing the candidates and highlighting their past accomplishments. Have you ever noticed that they're always smiling, shaking hands, patting people on the back and listening to voters? They want to project the image that they'd be humble public servants. However, the vast majority are disliked by their colleagues, don't listen to people who disagree with their...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO