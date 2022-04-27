ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Spring break: Food and fun fill Lewis and Clark

By John Badman
John Badman|The Telegraph Lewis and Clark Community College students Jason Baldwin, left, and Carls Cottingham, right, had a little light saber duel Wednesday at the college's Spring Fest. The on campus activity gave students a chance to eat, learn about clubs, rock climb and have fun. The event ran from 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m. and took advantage of nearly perfect weather. (John Badman)

GODFREY — Wednesday provided to be the perfect day for Lewis and Clark Community College's Spring Fest.

The on-campus activity gave students a chance to eat, rock climb, play and visit tables representing various LCCC clubs and organizations as a DJ supplied music for the midday event. Students were able to dine on hamburgers, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, chips and fruit provided by Bella Milano restaurant.

The Litterary Club, Video Game Club, Drama Club and Gardening Club were among the many organizations represented at the event, along with the the School of Nursing, the United States Space Force, Queers in the Atmosphere and the campus operated WLCA radio station.

Students from the recently formed Robotic Club also drove "Walter," a robot, through the fest. Walter was made by students at the St. Louis Confluence FabLab on the college's N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville.

St. Louis caricaturist artist Bill Michel also created artwork of students. The event ran from 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m. and took advantage of nearly perfect weather.

Alton, IL
