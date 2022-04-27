Nuggets vs. Warriors prediction, odds: Game 5 should be a banger

Our NBA betting expert is here to offer his best Warriors vs. Nuggets predictions and picks for Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs Round 1 series, which gets underway Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. EST.

The Warriors took a 3-0 lead and had a match point No. 1 in Game 4 in Denver, but the Nuggets managed to avoid the sweep. However, the series is moving back to San Francisco, and Steve Kerr’s side will have another opportunity to advance to the second round.

The season series is currently tied at 4-4 as the Nuggets were better in the regular season 3-1, but what’s more important, the Warriors lead 3-1 in this playoff series. The Nuggets bounced backed last time out, and expect a similar performance tonight.

The regular season and playoffs are two completely separate entities, but Denver already beat Golden State twice at Chase Center, so it wouldn’t be shocking if the visitors manage to do it again on Wednesday.

After all, the Nuggets are playing with their backs up against the wall and must go all-in in this one. In order to stay close and get a chance to win in Game 5, Denver mustn’t rely exclusively on Jokic on offense.

While the Joker is phenomenal in this series, he lacks support from his teammates. The Nuggets had more than one player with 20+ points just twice in the first four games. Jokic, Monte Morris and Aaron Gordon all scored 20+ in the most recent duel, and the Nuggets need a similar performance and a more balanced distribution of points.

I am not sure they will make an upset and extend this series to Game 6, but I am pretty certain they will fight hard and stay close here. Take Denver with the spread.

The Pick: Denver Nuggets (+8.5) to cover @ -110 via BetMGM

The Over is 4-0 in this series, and there’s not much reason to think it’ll change anytime soon.

The Warriors’ main lineup, one that features three All-Stars in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, should get plenty of run and has a 147.8 offensive rating, having played 32 minutes this series. Golden State scored 123 and 126 at home in the series.

The Nuggets were the best shooting team in the regular season so their efficient Game 4 was no surprise. Denver was also the league’s best shooting road team. It’s topped 105 in every game and 110 twice. Expect the Nuggets to pull their weight in helping the over connect.

Also, these teams ranked third (Warriors) and 13th (Nuggets) in 3-point field goal attempts during the regular season. They’re both going to look to pour it in from deep in Game 5.

The Pick: Total Points: Over 226.5 @ -110 via BetMGM



Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic was in danger of becoming the first MVP in NBA history to be swept in a best-of-seven first-round series. He responded like only an MVP can.

Jokic led the Nuggets to a 126-121 Game 4 victory over the Golden State Warriors with 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Perhaps more impressively, the Serbian notched 22 points in the first half, his 11th career 20-point playoff half. That’s the most of any Nuggets player over the last 25 postseasons.

With 73 career triple-doubles, Jokic has the seventh-most in NBA history. Short odds for a triple-double, but if anyone can save the Nuggets, he can.

The Pick: Nikola Jokic Triple Double @ +650 via BetMGM

Team Moneyline Spread Total Points: 232.5 Denver Nuggets+310(-6.5) -110Over -110Golden State Warriors-400(+6.5) -110Under -110