ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets vs. Warriors prediction, odds: Game 5 should be a banger

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwZRf_0fM8zCXE00

Our NBA betting expert is here to offer his best Warriors vs. Nuggets predictions and picks for Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs Round 1 series, which gets underway Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. EST.

The Warriors took a 3-0 lead and had a match point No. 1 in Game 4 in Denver, but the Nuggets managed to avoid the sweep. However, the series is moving back to San Francisco, and Steve Kerr’s side will have another opportunity to advance to the second round.

The season series is currently tied at 4-4 as the Nuggets were better in the regular season 3-1, but what’s more important, the Warriors lead 3-1 in this playoff series. The Nuggets bounced backed last time out, and expect a similar performance tonight.

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Picks
  • Nuggets (+8.5) to cover @ -105 via BetMGM
  • Total Points: Over 226.5 @ -115 via BetMGM
  • Nikola Jokic Triple Double: Yes @ +525 via BetMGM
Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Warriors vs. Nuggets Picks: The Analysis
Tasty Nuggets

The regular season and playoffs are two completely separate entities, but Denver already beat Golden State twice at Chase Center, so it wouldn’t be shocking if the visitors manage to do it again on Wednesday.

After all, the Nuggets are playing with their backs up against the wall and must go all-in in this one. In order to stay close and get a chance to win in Game 5, Denver mustn’t rely exclusively on Jokic on offense.

While the Joker is phenomenal in this series, he lacks support from his teammates. The Nuggets had more than one player with 20+ points just twice in the first four games. Jokic, Monte Morris and Aaron Gordon all scored 20+ in the most recent duel, and the Nuggets need a similar performance and a more balanced distribution of points.

I am not sure they will make an upset and extend this series to Game 6, but I am pretty certain they will fight hard and stay close here. Take Denver with the spread.

The Pick: Denver Nuggets (+8.5) to cover @ -110 via BetMGM

Don’t buck the trend

The Over is 4-0 in this series, and there’s not much reason to think it’ll change anytime soon.

The Warriors’ main lineup, one that features three All-Stars in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, should get plenty of run and has a 147.8 offensive rating, having played 32 minutes this series. Golden State scored 123 and 126 at home in the series.

The Nuggets were the best shooting team in the regular season so their efficient Game 4 was no surprise. Denver was also the league’s best shooting road team. It’s topped 105 in every game and 110 twice. Expect the Nuggets to pull their weight in helping the over connect.

Also, these teams ranked third (Warriors) and 13th (Nuggets) in 3-point field goal attempts during the regular season. They’re both going to look to pour it in from deep in Game 5.

The Pick: Total Points: Over 226.5 @ -110 via BetMGM

No one’s laughing at The Joker


Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic was in danger of becoming the first MVP in NBA history to be swept in a best-of-seven first-round series. He responded like only an MVP can.

Jokic led the Nuggets to a 126-121 Game 4 victory over the Golden State Warriors with 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Perhaps more impressively, the Serbian notched 22 points in the first half, his 11th career 20-point playoff half. That’s the most of any Nuggets player over the last 25 postseasons.

With 73 career triple-doubles, Jokic has the seventh-most in NBA history. Short odds for a triple-double, but if anyone can save the Nuggets, he can.

The Pick: Nikola Jokic Triple Double @ +650 via BetMGM

Warriors vs Nuggets Odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM . Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Moneyline Spread Total Points: 232.5 Denver Nuggets+310(-6.5) -110Over -110Golden State Warriors-400(+6.5) -110Under -110

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jordan Poole
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy