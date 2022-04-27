ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Connecticut mansion built around historic manor lists for $25.5M

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385v0O_0fM8ywnv00

This Great Gatsby-worthy estate is ready for a new landlord.

A castle-like mansion in Greenwich, Conn., has hit the market for $25.5 million. The stunning, 18,954-square-foot manor may appear historic but was actually built in 2008 — albeit using the preexisting 1920s English Tudor-style structure as inspiration.

“It’s really special because [the sellers] spent the time and money to make it appear like a better version of what it was in the 1900s,” listing agent Leslie McElwreath told The Post of the eight-bedroom, 13-bathroom house. “They were inspired by the house that was there, which couldn’t be salvaged.”

The original 20th-century building had fallen into a state beyond repair save “a wing of it, which became the guest cottage,” added the Sotheby’s International Realty agent.

With the exception of the guest cottage, the entirety of the house is “brand new” and far bigger than the original residence. The sellers were even able to source local stones similar to those used in the salvaged original portion in order to create a consistent aesthetic throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsnJy_0fM8ywnv00
Save one wing, the home is entirely new construction.
Realty Plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pljgm_0fM8ywnv00
The sellers managed to source stone similar to the existing structure for the new portion.
Realty Plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOhiL_0fM8ywnv00
Other amenities at this Greenwich mansion include a large kitchen.
Realty Plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ehCp_0fM8ywnv00
Other perks include a bar area.
Realty Plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvUca_0fM8ywnv00
The library has an upper gallery area.
Realty Plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEdhM_0fM8ywnv00
Another view of the two-story mahogany library.
Realty Plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rqRE_0fM8ywnv00
The curving staircase is “bespoke,” according to the listing.
Realty Plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8hIN_0fM8ywnv00
The property is set on 8.23 acres.
Realty Plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4956R5_0fM8ywnv00
The Haggerty plaster pool is 75 feet long.
Realty Plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAoNS_0fM8ywnv00
One of numerous living areas.
Realty Plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrnTJ_0fM8ywnv00
The property is accessed by a cherry tree-lined drive.
Realty Plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uLRu_0fM8ywnv00
An aerial view of the property.
Realty Plans

The sprawling “brick Georgian manor” is accessed via a cherry tree-lined drive which leads to 8.23 “park-like” acres, which feature a 75-foot long heated Haggerty plaster pool with a mosaic floor, a pool house with a full bath and a pizza-oven equipped kitchen, a stone terrace and “a beautiful stone garden and meditation labyrinth,” said McElwreath.

“The pool and spa, when you’re sitting in your lounge chair, you see the New York skyline in the distance,” she added. “It’s very secluded and private, yet has tremendous views.”

Inside, there are eight fireplaces, an elevator, a dumbwaiter, a custom three-story chandelier, a parquet-floored reception hall, a bespoke curving staircase and a handsome two-story mahogany library with an upper gallery.

The primary suite is on the second floor of the north wing and has a private balcony, two radiant-heated bathrooms, a dressing room and a morning kitchen. There’s also a mirrored dance studio, a gym, a full batting cage, a tennis court and a five-car garage, according to the listing .

Comments / 0

