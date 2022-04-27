Wed for less: This bride’s dress cost just $66

A woman claims to have found the “perfect” dress for an evening wedding – for just $66.

Joanne Lewis took to TikTok to show off the sequined gown from SHEIN , as she admitted she was “so impressed” by the dress.

“I think I have found the most perfect evening wedding dress or engagement party dress for $66,” she said.

The dress features a front split, a slight train and a one-shouldered detail, which can be taken down and worn as a drape on the waist of the dress.

“I got a size small, it’s the smallest size they do, but it does run a little – just a little – bit large on the corset,” Joanne said.

“I could get that taken in just a little bit because there’s a lot of stretch in it.

“I would also get it taken up, I am only 5-foot so things are always super long on me.”

Joanne added: “I am so beyond impressed with this – this looks very very luxurious.”

She also suggested the dress would be a brilliant choice for a destination or beach wedding.

“Wow amazing,” one person wrote in the comments section of the video.

“Great beach dress,” another added.

But not everyone was impressed, with one woman writing: “Looks cheap I think you could find something much better.”

And in response, Joanne explained that she’s already got her dress for her wedding.

“This is just inspo for others,” she added.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.