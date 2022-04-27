ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Michael Porter Jr. remains ruled out for Game 5 on Wednesday between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriros.

The Denver Nuggets are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriros for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday evening.

For the game, they will remain without Michael Porter Jr., who has yet to play in a game so far in the playoffs.

The former high school sensation is one of the most important players for the Nuggets, so his absence has definitely hurt them this season.

The Nuggets trail the series 3-1, so a loss on Wednesday will end their season.

They were able to fend off elimination on Sunday at home when the Warriros had a chance to go for the sweep.

The win also ended a seven-game losing streak in the playoffs that dated back to last season when they were swept by Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.

Nikola Jokic is a superstar (he won the 2021 NBA MVP Award), but the Nuggets have had their shortcomings in the playoffs due to major injures and tough matchups.

No team has ever come back from down 3-0 to win a series, so once again the Nuggets will more than likely have an early playoff exit.

