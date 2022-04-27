Saint Laurent’s Beachy New Coffee Table Is Shaped Like a Surfboard—and That’s the Point

Click here to read the full article.

Saint Laurent’s latest collaboration brings a stylish slice of the shore to your living room.

The French fashion house’s Rive Droite line recently teamed up with Normandy-based furniture company Hervet-Manufacturier on a series of exotic wood coffee tables in the shape of surfboards.

The tables are handcrafted in France from a combination of Zebrano and Louro Preto woods. They come in two sizes and are topped with an eye-catching marquetry pattern designed to look like zebra skin. They’re held up by three legs made of birch plywood, and the undersides are co-branded with the names of both companies.

The collaboration doesn’t stop there, however. The two companies also created create a range of decorative longboards, complete with holes for skateboard trucks, that you can mount or lean against a wall. One of these repeats the coffee tables’ zebra pattern, and five more are crafted from premium woods such as palisander, fraque, paldao and pearwood.

Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite line is the brainchild of its current creative director Anthony Vaccarello. The Belgian designer began working with the company in 2016 and opened two Rive Droite boutiques, one in Paris and one in Los Angeles , in 2019. The stores are intended to be creative and cultural destinations that carry the label’s newest collections as well as exclusive collaborations with emerging designers, home goods, tech and even dog accessories.

And the brand made a sound decision in tapping Hervet-Manufacturier, which is renowned for its mastery of woodwork, to create its new range. The company draws influences from past centuries to create modern furniture designs; all made using techniques practiced in carpentry, cabinetmaking, marquetry and upholstery.

You’ll find all of the products from the Saint Laurent Rive Droite and Hervet-Manufacturier collaboration, which range in price from $5,000 to $17,000, online and at Rive Droite stores in Paris and Los Angeles.