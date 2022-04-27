ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Another person arrested in January murder in Kearney; alleged gunman still at large

By KIM SCHMIDT Kearney Hub
Grand Island Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY — Zach Walker of Kearney has been arrested on multiple felony weapons charges related to the January homicide in Kearney. Walker, 19, was arrested Tuesday at the Nebraska Probation Office in Kearney on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with five counts of felony possession of a firearm by a...

